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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

When Spain blacked out completely, I said I thought it would take 3 episodes like that before there was a popular revolution. so, 2 to go. but for now, the incentives are to mislead, if not outright lie, to maintain the current direction.

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The Fringe Finance Report's avatar
The Fringe Finance Report
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When analyzing companies, one is always aware of the difference between owner-run companies and agent-run companies (CEO, CFO, etc.).

For the owner, the long-term well-being of the company typically aligns 100% with the well-being of the company.

For hired hands (CEO, etc.), knowing that their time at the company is typically limited to about 5 to 10 years, those interests don't align, and short-term thinking—to the long-term detriment of the company—more often than not takes over.

Reading your excellent article, I think we have a similar problem with politicians and renewable energy. It is in their short-term interest to continue to ride this train (renewable energies) that they have been promoting so heavily for so long, until it fails—by which time they'll be retired or in another role.

It reminds me of something from early in my career - the boss of a colleague at a bank where I worked told me: "Always be faster than your mistakes." An eternal principle - it seems.

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