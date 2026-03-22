The Brawl Street Journal

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

Nut zero (not my term but brilliant in my view) is dying. reality is a tough taskmaster and all of these problems are reaching a point where the people in every nation in Europe are going to rise and say, no more. end net zero, we need energy and we don't care about climate change. after all, climate change has always been a true luxury belief.

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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
1d

As suggested in the article the same is true of Norway.

A national front government in France would bring matters to a head. The French electricity customers are becoming aware of the cost of support for their neighbours is growing.

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