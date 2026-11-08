One of the countries most seriously affected by the war in Iran has been Pakistan. Pakistan relies heavily on liquefied natural gas (LNG), with 99% of its 2025 LNG imports sourced from Qatar, and natural gas accounting for about 30% of the country’s electricity supply.

The result for private citizens has been severe, with rolling blackouts a common occurrence. Given such an impact on everyday life, the reasonable reaction is for people to get their hands on whatever power supply is available, and that happens to be relatively cheap Chinese solar panels, a shift that was already under way before the war:

“With China’s apparent influence, debt-burdened Pakistan’s rapid shift towards solar power has reached an unusual point where solar panels are now being used as wedding dowries. The curious case of Pakistan is making headlines as households and businesses turn to the technology to deal with high electricity costs and an unreliable grid.” “DIY solar installation tutorials on TikTok helped popularise the technology, contributing to Pakistan becoming China’s third-largest solar export market in 2025.”

Pakistan imported 6.78 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels between January and July 2026, taking total imports for 2025 and the first seven months of 2026 to 28.2 GW, according to the Pakistan Solar Association. That equals 57% of Pakistan’s entire electricity generation capacity of about 49.7 GW.

Of course, nameplate capacity does not equal generated electricity. The latter number is hard to gauge, because many installations are DIY and off-grid. Even so, solar reportedly supplies 21.6% of generation that passes through the meter.

Private power.

There is plenty of room to grow from this base, and every panel that displaces gas reduces fuel imports whenever it produces. But putting panels on roofs to run fridges is a very different task from running an industrial economy on a grid with a large share of solar.

Germany—a country facing its own problems from the Hormuz crisis, with historically low gas storage levels ahead of winter—shows what lies further along that path.

In 2023, the amount of electricity generated by weather dependent wind and solar exceeded that generated by stable coal and gas plants. Notably, Germany’s solar generation has been accompanied by a ripple of insolvencies among solar developers and operators this year and in 2025.

Despite all this wind and solar output, electricity supply isn’t deemed secure a few years from now, which is why the first steps to add new capacity have been taken this week. Time to take a closer look at these efforts and how they align with Europe’s call for “strategic autonomy.”

While Germany has more wind and solar than ever, the security of supply is measured in the worst hours of the year rather than the average. In a lull, wind and solar deliver close to nothing. Day-ahead prices in Germany at over €550 per megawatt-hour on the evening of October 29 were a painful reminder of the value of uninterrupted supply.

What’s required for those hours are plants that can run on demand, such as coal and gas. Germany used to have more of them than it needed, a margin of overcapacity. But this margin has been practically fully dismantled, partly because of the statutory coal exit. Understandably, investors are also holding back on new plants whose costs take decades to recover, particularly when an EU-wide fossil fuel phase-out is still planned.

The extra capacity will be required starting in the 2030s. Monitoring by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) quantifies it at up to 22.4 GW by 2035, or up to 35.5 GW if the energy transition is delayed. For scale, that upper figure is about as much as Germany’s entire installed gas-fired generation capacity today.

Several tender rounds are scheduled until into 2029. The results of the first, with delivery from November 1, 2031, were announced this week.

Minding the gap: Federal Network Agency

Companies offered to build or keep power plants ready and named the yearly payment they would accept per MW. The cheapest offers won until the volume was filled. In total, the Federal Network Agency awarded 5.2 GW, which at the average price adds up to about €800 million a year, about €12 billion over the 15-year commitment.

Note that all of this is money to be paid simply for keeping the plants available, not for generation itself. Two companies, RWE and LEAG, took nine of the eleven awards.

Eligible were power plants and storage facilities that can deliver at least 80% of rated output for 10 hours in a row and be ready to do so again after 3 hours. Emissions were capped at 550 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour, making sure coal was excluded.

Despite reports of how battery technology supposedly unlocks the next stage of solar growth, none of the battery bidders won: recharging that much energy within three hours takes several times a battery’s output power. Gas plants won all eleven awards.

However, relying on gas for that extra capacity shows a remarkable amount of indifference across a variety of dimensions. First, gas turbines are in chronic short supply. GE Vernova is now taking reservations for delivery in 2032, meaning it’s not even certain this capacity will arrive in time.

Highly coveted.

Second, a fuel that—given the lack of willingness to drill in Europe—needs to be imported, and for which two of the most important suppliers, Qatar and Russia, are involuntarily and voluntarily out of reach, is certainly an interesting strategic choice.

And while the European political personnel might be relieved by the outcome of the midterms in light of the US being Europe’s most important LNG supplier, this only proves a lack of long-term memory: it was EU favorite Joe Biden who paused approvals of new LNG export projects.

Third, given that Germany has some of the highest electricity prices in the world—about twice as expensive as the USA—choosing imported gas over coal is economic suicide. Under the merit order, gas sets the electricity price for all producers whenever it is the marginal plant.

Committing to gas for 15 years looks perverse to anyone who can use a calculator. Let’s compare the fuel bill for one MWh of electricity from gas and from coal. At the API2 Rotterdam coal benchmark, coal cost $137 per tonne on November 5. A typical coal plant has a 40% efficiency which requires about €42 of coal for each MWh it generates.

In contrast, a gas plant with 55% efficiency needs about €158 of gas based on the front-month price of the Dutch TTF benchmark (€87/MWh on November 7). Put differently, for gas to match coal on fuel cost, gas would have to fall to about €23/MWh. However, the winter 2028 contract still trades at about €38/MWh.

This calculation does not take any CO2 levies into consideration. But the levies and the emissions cap are self-inflicted policy choices that, from a geoeconomic standpoint, amount to the sort of self-harm that cannot be explained by any rational considerations.

Japan shows that a return to coal is not an outlandish choice for a developed country. After the Hormuz disruption, its economy and trade ministry suspended the 50% utilization cap on about 9 GW of inefficient coal plants for the fiscal year 2026.

Not to mention Japan has 15 of its 36 nuclear reactors running, after restarting one in January. Prime Minister Takaichi expects this restart and the coal plants together to cut Japan’s LNG imports through Hormuz by about 40%.

Back online.

To close, a curious detail stands out. Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently professed to believe that Russia poses the most serious threat to Germany: “My biggest concern right now is not our economy, nor the US or China, but Russia’s influence on our society,” pointing to “hybrid” attacks on infrastructure.

Coal plants hold weeks of fuel in a stockpile, and lignite plants are fed directly from their mines while gas plants depend on shared pipelines, compressor stations and LNG terminals. An attacker who disables one of those nodes can idle many plants at once. Assuming, for the sake of argument, that Merz is right, a tender that locks in that exposure is all the more bizarre.

Perhaps Merz hopes that, just as China has cheap solar panels to sell to Pakistan’s households, it has some generators to spare for Germany’s.

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