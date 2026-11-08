The Brawl Street Journal

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Chris's avatar
Chris
13h

Another well articulated diagnosis of current EU insanity. Sadly, I'm afraid some people won't even believe it comes in the form of an autopsy report. One can't help but wonder, where does incompetence end and where begins a treasonous, malicious agenda.

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New Zealand Energy's avatar
New Zealand Energy
16h

Thanks BSJ great work as always. Your opening description of the German system and the sudden concern about firm dispatchable generation could easily have been an article about New Zealand. The parallels are quite striking.

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