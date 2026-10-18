One of the most dire consequences of the Hormuz closure is the lack of fertilizers moving out of the region. While in relatively well-off Western societies this is, for the moment, only a question of higher food prices, it could cause a food security crisis in parts of Asia and Africa ahead of the planting season.

India is one of the exposed regions, which is why, back in March, it asked China for help. China is not only a neighboring country but also the largest urea producer—its 4.9 million tonnes exported in 2025 were about a tenth of world exports. Beijing had just reiterated its urea export restrictions, aimed at protecting domestic farmers from the surge in prices, and held back at first but eventually eased its quota. By August Chinese suppliers were expected to ship at least 1.2 million tonnes of urea to India, one of the key factors behind the drop in the price India pays, from about $950 per tonne in April to about $390.

From Beijing with love.

Upstream of urea production lies natural gas practically anywhere else in the world, and China—just like India—is a major gas importer. The reason for China’s fertilizer quantities reaches back decades, to decisions that from a Western business consultant’s perspective must have looked like foolish ignorance of the principle of money-maximizing efficiency.

Beijing decided in the 1990s to produce chemicals like urea from coal at scale, the one fossil energy resource China has in abundance. That route was energy-intensive, required massive investment in heavy industry, and demanded a steep technical learning curve. But in the mid-2000s, China became a net exporter and today almost 80% of its urea is made from coal.

The country’s entire coal-to-chemicals sector is so large that, if it were a country, it would rank as the world’s third-largest coal consumer, behind only the rest of China and India. Nine, mostly coal-based, new urea plants are expected to commence production this year, adding 4.9 million tonnes per year.

Coal also feeds a growing share of China’s gas and liquid fuel demand. While the volumes may still look too small to make a difference, in a world where resilience is set to rank at least as high as efficiency, this sector might not just supplement China’s energy security but also extend its ability to project power on the world. Time to take a closer look at what China is building right now.

China’s coal-to-liquids (CTL) industry started with a failed negotiation. In 2004, China wanted to buy the technology from South African company Sasol. Sasol reportedly kept raising its price, demanding as much as $2.5 billion for one synthesis alone, and the talks dragged on for years.

China went ahead with technology developed by domestic research. Construction of the Ningxia plant began in 2013 and the first oil came in 2016. In 2008, Beijing had stopped approving new projects and let only two go ahead: Ningxia and Shenhua’s plant in Inner Mongolia. Capacity has since reached 11 million tonnes a year, with the Ningxia plant accounting for about a third. The next large plant is under construction in Hami, in Xinjiang, with a first phase due in 2027. At full capacity it will add 4 million tonnes.

Measured against imports, that number is almost meaningless: China bought 553 million tonnes of crude in 2024, and coal liquids capacity covers 2% of that. This hardly makes China oil independent. But while energy security is the stated aim of China’s CTL efforts, the collateral consequences can prove just as geopolitically potent as the intended aim.

If the denominator is exports, these collateral consequences come to light. China shipped 4.84 million tonnes of diesel between January and August, which annualized is about 7 million tonnes a year. The Ningxia plant alone can produce 2.7 million tonnes of diesel annually. As a consequence, one coal plant can produce diesel equal to more than a third of China’s diesel exports. Every tonne of coal-derived diesel burned domestically leaves a tonne of crude-derived diesel that Beijing can choose to export.

With energy priced at the margins, building out more CTL capacity could allow China to move prices materially. Ten more Ningxia-size plants would, for example, add about 27 million tonnes of diesel a year. Globally traded diesel is about 30 million tonnes per month, or roughly 360 million a year, so that would amount to about 7 to 8% of traded diesel. A supplier that can add, withhold or redirect a block of that size can determine who pays the shortage premium.

Of course, adding that extra CTL capacity would be a Herculean effort. But so were China’s urea achievements. A report recently published by Science and Technology Daily—the official newspaper of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology—stresses how the Ningxia plant boosts coal’s economic value by 700%. While the math beneath that number is not disclosed—at least in the English-language coverage—such reporting may hint that Beijing is warming to more capacity.

Similarly encouraging for China’s CTL industry is the development of coal-based rocket-grade kerosene. Rocket engines require premium fuel, and traditional rocket kerosene can only be refined from high-quality petroleum. Achieving such a propellant from coal was celebrated by the South China Morning Post as a “breakthrough for the aerospace industry.”

Coal powered.

China’s coal conversion is even more significant beyond liquids. In gas, the coal route already competes with imports on price. Coal-to-gas economics depent on where the coal comes from. In Xinjiang, mine-mouth coal yields gas that reaches East China at $9.1 to $9.6 per million Btu, less than half of the $20-plus that Asian spot LNG reached when Qatar’s cargoes stopped.

Since Qatar had supplied about 29% of China’s LNG imports, replacing that volume is an obvious imperative. Rystad Energy expects Chinese coal-to-gas capacity to reach 9.4 billion cubic meters a year by the end of 2026 and 28 billion by 2030. In Xinjiang, approval times have already fallen from three years or more to under 12 months in several recent cases. The 2030 projection amounts to almost one-third of LNG imports in 2025, and a buyer that can replace a third of its LNG at home negotiates with sellers from a different position.

Put it all together, and the urea, the gas and the diesel add up to a bigger picture. Hormuz may never again be a trustworthy chokepoint, and in an era of cheap drones any chokepoint can be held for ransom. The Middle East may stop being a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons for many years, possibly a decade.

In such a world, a supplier that can deliver, even at higher prices, does not need volume to matter. China has spent decades building the option to be that supplier, first with fertilizer, now possibly with gas and fuel, from the one fossil energy resource it has in abundance. And of course, no one counts CO2 emissions when the diesel runs out anyway. All this turmoil is probably welcome in Beijing: it may be a historic opportunity to finally add energy to the levers of influence it already holds.

Share this article with anyone who underestimates coal!

Share

📨 People in boardrooms, energy desks, and hedge funds keep forwarding this. Stop getting it late — subscribe now!