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Monty Carlo's avatar
Monty Carlo
Oct 18Edited

CTL was what kept WW II going for longer than probably possible initially. Germany used it to try to wean themselves off energy dependency. They could not secure natural energy resources other than coal in satisfying quantity near their own borders. CTL was costly, had dismal yields (of end product) and looked to be a dead end economically - and it was. And still they saw that if they did not set up an independent energy production they'd be at the mercy of others.

Say about that what you will, it proved strategic mettle - and it basically confounded the Allies for a long time until they got smart and attacked that large infrastructure, specifically. That then turned the tide in WW II quickly - proving again and again that energy denial ends a conflict quickly.

China plays the long game and everyone else seems to be involved in some form of checkers as they leapfrog each other's pieces of "AI buildout" this and "net zero" that. The fertilizer angle is even more worrisome right now and I think not on a lot of radars.

I somehow think I know who the "laughing third" in this new game will be.

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
Oct 18

perhaps the most amazing thing is there are permitting issues in China at all

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