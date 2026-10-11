The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

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winston's avatar
winston
Oct 11

The fuel delivery is more symbolic than practical, but it does put a U.S. earmark on some portion of Russian production. Perhaps not U.S. property, but committed future assets.

Politically, the EU and UK sunk cost into the conflict (including Germany taking the hit on Nordstream, false flag or no) must resolve with at least the appearance to gain something.

NATO was not chartered to provide a military arm for an acquisitional Soviet Social Democratic States of Europe. Zelenskyy's latest attack on will drive a greater wedge between U.S. and NATO, or separate the hawkish EU/UK collective and Ukraine.

NATO's national military assets can't make a move without fuel, mostly diesel and kerosene. The agreement puts EU/UK in the position of purchasing Russian fuel for NATO to support Ukraine's side of the conflict in violation of their own trade sanctions. It exposes NATO involvement as an empty threat.

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A Canadian's avatar
A Canadian
Oct 11

Zelinsky’s diesel refinery destruction appears to be the same as Iran’s Hormuz blockade campaign and the Houthi threats.

Despite negative effects on Western interests, support for Ukraine continues.

Western Priorities are flawed.

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