Within 24 hours, tensions between Trump and Zelensky once again spiraled out of control. On Friday afternoon, Eastern time, news broke of a diesel deal between Trump and Putin, under which Russia will supply diesel to the American and global markets. Predictably, Zelensky blasted Trump’s decision, and Trump replied, “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.” Trump’s Truth Social post outlined the details:

I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel.

The deal comes with a temporary easing of sanctions. The US Treasury Department issued an authorization allowing the sale, delivery, and import of Russian diesel, including into the United States, until at least April 7, 2027. Just three weeks earlier, Trump signed the Graham sanctions law, which gave him the option to impose extensive new tariffs and sanctions on Russia and countries that purchase Russian energy products. Critics were quick to attack the move, dismissing it as a “poorly concealed attempt” to mitigate the damage of the Iran war.

As erratic as the back-and-forth on sanctions appears, and as modest as the deal may look, the logic behind it may reach well beyond short-term fuel supply. Time to take a closer look at what this means for diesel, Russia, and Zelensky.

At first glance, these tranches do read unimpressive. The US consumed about 2.94 million barrels of diesel per day in 2025. The 300,000 tons of immediate supply from Russia translate to 2.24 million barrels (using a 7.46 factor to convert metric tons into barrels). That amounts to about 18 hours of demand. The 500,000 tons in November to 1.3 days. And the 1 million tons thereafter to 2.5 days.

The three million tons that might come later—22.4 million barrels, or about 7.6 days of US diesel demand—may still sound like a modest figure. However, prices are set at the margin, and the pool that counts is the barrels competing for the marginal buyer, which is the seaborne market. Russia is the world’s second-largest diesel exporter, supplying about a tenth of seaborne volumes before its export restrictions.

Russia’s exports averaged 805,000 barrels per day in 2025, so 22.4 million barrels is about four weeks of that flow. When Russia banned diesel exports on July 8, the ultra-low sulfur diesel futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.6% in a day. This hike occurred with export volumes having already declined sharply before the full ban: to half of the daily 2025 average in June and about a quarter in early July.

Using that baseline, the three million tons amount to two to four months of supply. Given that precedent, the additional three million tons will likely have a meaningful downward effect on the price of diesel—depending on how fast they arrive.

The question is whether this additional supply can materialize. In 2025, Russia had an oil refining capacity of 6.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to the Statistical Review of World Energy. To what extent attacks have decimated that number cannot be said with certainty. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims that over 51% of Russia’s refining capacity is disabled, while Russian officials have not released damage data.

Precious capacity.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that in June, Russian refinery throughput fell to 3.8 mb/d. Russian refineries have on average turned about 30% of crude runs into diesel in recent years. Right now, that figure might be lower: According to the IEA, Ukraine increasingly targets secondary units such as fluid catalytic crackers, hydrocrackers, reformers, and hydrotreaters. These units raise yields of diesel and other light products.

At 30%, 3.8 mb/d provides 1.14 mb/d of diesel. An output facing about 1.0 mb/d of domestic demand. That leaves at most 0.14 mb/d—or 4.2 million barrels in a month—for exports. Each percentage point of yield lost slashes output by about 38,000 b/d, so the surplus disappears at a yield of about 26%.

Delivery depends on how fast Russia can repair its damaged refineries, and on whether Ukraine’s strikes let it. Minor crude-unit damage can be repaired in one to two weeks, while repairs of secondary units take six to eight months on average. The IEA writes:

Russian refiners have sought to maintain output as much as possible by delaying scheduled maintenance, bringing mothballed units back online and accelerating repairs. However, with some refineries – particularly those closer to the Ukrainian border – that may now be recovering from their 10th or even 15th attack, repeated cycles of damage and repair could degrade units or lead to further issues down the line.

To receive the final three million tons (22.4 million barrels) within a short period of time and not in a trickle, Russia’s refineries would have to recover, which is unlikely while Ukraine keeps striking them. At the surplus calculated above, exporting that volume alone would take more than five months. If attacks continue, that stretches out much longer, if it happens at all.

These estimates carry wide error bars: throughput, yield, and domestic demand are all uncertain. Russia could also export more than the surplus by drawing down stocks or rationing domestic supply. Conversely, it could export less if it chooses to hold volumes back for domestic or strategic reasons. Trump’s post, however, makes the three million tons conditional on the state of Russia’s refineries, which supplies a explanation for a shortfall: Ukraine’s strikes.

According to a US official quoted by Axios, Zelensky ignored half a dozen US requests to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. Axios adds that Zelensky had offered to stop if Russia ended its attacks on Ukrainian power plants, but Washington wanted a unilateral halt. Trump then made the diesel deal with Putin. In Trump’s Truth Social post, he promises a fast, record fall in diesel prices, calling lower prices for Americans his “Greatest Priority.”

“I’d rather not.”

That promise turns each Ukrainian strike on a refinery into a charge that Kyiv is hurting Americans and a public justification for further pressure on Kyiv. A Ukrainian official says US envoys threatened that Trump could cut off intelligence, while the US official quoted by Axios denies this. The envoys only pointed out that America supplies munitions and intelligence— and Ukraine should not take actions that hurt American consumers. That not-so-veiled threat hits hard given Ukraine’s shortage of air-defense interceptors.

It has been a long-standing BSJ mental model that America is trying to pull Russia out of China’s orbit by binding Russia westward through energy. Barring a short-term price reaction to Trump’s Truth Social posts, the diesel deal won’t affect the midterms, which points to a strategic motive and makes it a data point that fits the model. Notably, this week Reuters reported that Russian and US officials have held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines to sell gas to Germany.

The bleak part is that European leaders, reportedly hell-bent on pushing back against Trump’s move, have few options other than to help Ukraine keep climbing the escalatory ladder, while Russia also keeps hitting Ukraine. And as if on cue, on the morning of October 10—hours after the deal was announced—Ukrainian drones once again struck the Yug Rusi oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don, which handles 2.5 million tons of fuel a year, and set off a large fire. If the end of the war has just started, it may not stop at the rung where we are now. Trump may be tempted to pull a Maduro on Zelensky to avert that.

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