One of the most painful-to-watch moments in the history of political ceremonies might have occurred when EU and Baltic leaders marked the disconnection of Baltic power grids from Russia in February 2025.

Ursula von der Leyen alongside representatives of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania went on stage to perform a mock-up reconnection in what looked like a mixture of a Star Trek episode and a Kraftwerk concert. Complete with the theatrics of connecting the grid by grabbing strobe lights, the Baltics established—in the words of von der Leyen—“freedom” by synchronizing with the European grid.

Synchronized embarrassment.

Baltic transmission operators signed an application to join the Continental European synchronous area by 2025 back in 2018. The plan was accelerated after the Ukraine war started, to make “these chains of power lines, linking the Baltic states to hostile neighbours […] a thing of the past” and, of course, to bask in the glories of renewable energy.

Russian officials criticized the move heavily, stating the withdrawal of the Baltic states from the BRELL energy ring—the power grid connection between Russia, the Baltic states and Belarus—serves as a continuation of the destruction of countries and peoples that had the potential to prosper. But far more significant from the Kremlin’s perspective than the Baltics’ well-being must have been the fact that the disconnection caused the Russian territory of Kaliningrad to become an energy island.

Kaliningrad Oblast is a Russian exclave of about 15,000 square kilometers on the Baltic coast, with roughly one million inhabitants. Poland borders it to the south and Lithuania to the east and north. No Russian or Belarusian territory touches it. As a result, every land route to the Russian mainland crosses an EU and NATO member. The sea route from St Petersburg also passes NATO coasts: since Sweden joined in March 2024, Russia is the only Baltic Sea littoral state outside the alliance.

Kaliningrad came into the public spotlight a few days ago:

Russia has warned NATO that it would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons to defend Kaliningrad should any members of the military bloc try to cut off its western exclave from the rest of the country. The warning sent to NATO echoed statements issued by several Russian embassies in Europe this week which said that Moscow has “information that NATO is preparing (an) air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad and Kaliningrad region.” The statements accused European leaders of “playing a dangerous game” by warning that Russia might attack another country or ramp up a campaign of destabilizing attacks in Europe using drones and sabotage. Moscow has called the allegations absurd.

A NATO spokesperson sent a reply, stressing the defensive character of the alliance and that none of its activities pose a risk to Russia. Notably, in mid-August NATO conducted an unannounced air exercise near Kaliningrad, with an estimated 25 to 50 aircraft.

Ukraine and Russia already strike each other’s energy infrastructure. Any confrontation involving the exclave is likely to play out across energy as well—a dimension that mainstream coverage of Kaliningrad has largely skipped. Time to take a closer look at where an incident in the oblast’s energy supply could set off a response.

In preparation for von der Leyen celebrating Kaliningrad’s disconnection from the Baltic grid on stage in 2025, Russia prepared the exclave to run alone. Starting in 2018, Russia added about 1 GW of generation. This brought installed capacity to 1,919 MW against regional peak consumption of 823 MW in 2024, or 2.3 times peak demand.

Except for a 195 MW coal-fired reserve plant, all of that capacity is gas-fired. So gas has to cover 628 MW, or 76% of the 2024 peak, even with the coal plant at full output.

Almost all of that gas arrives through one pipeline. The Minsk–Vilnius–Kaunas–Kaliningrad line carries Russian gas from Belarus across Lithuania to the exclave's border. It is the only pipeline linking Kaliningrad to the Russian gas system, with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters (bcm), against annual demand estimated at 2.5 to 3.7 bcm.

Lithuania’s gas operator, Amber Grid, runs the Lithuanian section. And despite the tensions between Russia and the Baltics, Amber Grid and Gazprom replaced the expiring 10-year gas transit contract on 29 December 2025. Amber Grid’s allowed revenue for 2026 was set at about €30 million, nearly three times the €10 to 11 million expected under the previous agreement.

In light of the 1 million people in Kaliningrad depending on the pipeline, the expiration of the contract would have been the perfect opportunity to exert pressure on Russia. Yet, in early 2025, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda suggested not creating a crisis over the expiring contract:

“I don’t think we should provoke Russia here, because we need to address the transit issues that have naturally arisen – natural gas, movement of people, and goods – to ensure normal communication with Kaliningrad”

Lithuania’s leadership has largely kept the de-escalatory posture. After Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said in May 2026 that NATO could raze Russian air defences and missile bases in Kaliningrad, Nausėda called the remark “not the most successful.” On 29 September, Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius told a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that there is “no such data” showing Russia is preparing an attack on NATO.

The pipeline is an efficient target for anyone who wants to raise tensions between Russia and NATO. The obvious questions after any incident would likely be who did it and whether Vilnius could have stopped it. Moscow could argue that Lithuania failed to protect the gas supply of a million Russians. It’s hardly a stretch for Russia to demand that its personnel be allowed on Lithuanian territory to secure the pipeline.

Russia has one contingency for an interruption of the pipeline. That fallback is the Marshal Vasilevskiy, a floating storage and regasification unit that began operating in January 2019 to make Kaliningrad less dependent on pipeline gas. One full load of about 100 mcm lasts roughly ten days at the 10 mcm a day consumed during winter, after which the ship has to sail for a new cargo. While it is away, the exclave has no other regasification unit. Underground gas storage could, according to conflicting information on the exact capacity, cover up to 50 days at that rate, but the fragility of this supply is obvious, and Russia will not want to gamble on it.

Marshal Vasilevskiy: Kaliningrad's floating terminal.

Given drone attacks on LNG tankers as far away from Ukrainian front lines as the Mediterranean, Russia started to take special measures to protect the vessel:

On June 29, 2026, Eesti Express revealed that the Russian LNG carrier Marshal Vasilevskiy, a Gazprom-owned vessel supplying Kaliningrad, had operated in the Baltic Sea with two permanent 12.7 mm Kord heavy machine guns installed in sandbagged firing positions on the port and starboard bridge wings. This makes the Marshal Vasilevskiy the first-ever confirmed LNG carrier fitted with permanently installed military-grade heavy weapons during routine peacetime commercial operations. The vessel is not part of the shadow fleet, but remains strategic, as passenger records since August 2025 show 50 embarked personnel in addition to the civilian crew, including 22 individuals connected to the Russian Armed Forces, Rosgvardiya or the FSB, which indicates that the ship is operating with a dedicated security element rather than relying only on civilian seafarers.

Few methods underscore the significance of a vessel more visibly, or indicate more clearly how any incident around it may be construed, than arming it with large-calibre machine guns. Moscow could describe such an incident as an attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country.

Fire support.

Considering the strategic value of Kaliningrad to Russia—a platform for air defence, missile and naval forces—combined with its vulnerability, any attempt to disrupt its energy infrastructure might be viewed quite differently than the disruption of Russian refineries in recent months, which, by contrast, appears to be hardly anything more than a nuisance.

Moscow has now explicitly outlined the response that bear-poking in Kaliningrad is set to elicit. But alarmingly, lost in their own theatrical performances, EU politicians might fail to tell when someone means it.

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