The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

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Chris
Oct 4

Ridiculously simple solution: an EU tripwire force in the Baltics recruited from the children and grandchildren of the EU Commission and EU national war hawks. Ursula's children on the front line would put skin in the game.

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dave walker
Oct 4

Don’t say they weren’t warned…… great piece. 🙏 scary stuff

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