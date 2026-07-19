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Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

It's painfully funny what "consensus" and "common European policy" mean in Brussels. Is it whatever Paris & Berlin (deep states) want, so Greek and Hungarian vetos "hold the EU hostage"? Or is it whatever NATO wants, which explains London's involvement, where the EU is a consensus enforcement mechanism (against objecting countries and democratic processes across the board). Protecting "our democratic institutions" from the inconveniences of the popular will, to paraphrase Ursula.

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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
1d

Please tell it as it is. Ukraine does hardly anything to hit Russian infrastrure deep inside Russia. It's European drones or missiles with US targeting and telemetry. So Europe, predominantly, UK, France and Germany with US help. If Yamal goes so will some strategic assets in those 3 countries. A lot of talk of war but are those countries really ready for that outcome?

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