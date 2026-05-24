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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2d

"The European Commission’s detachment from the problems of its citizenry is its core competence."

This is, perhaps, the best description I've ever seen of so many governments around today!

Meanwhile, I have a hard time understanding whey UvDL is still so committed to the green concept after her North Star, the IPCC, admitted they have been lying all along and there is no crisis.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2dEdited

Just when it appeared the Iran war would force Europe to be honest about the necessity of hydrocarbons, they buried their head in a pool of wet manure. The greeniacs in Europe and in North America are in clinical denial of real world realities. For a movement that always claims to care about the vulnerable people and planet, their actions are distinctly anti human flourishing. Another great piece BSJ! Better start a small garden and stock up on some easy to store provisions.

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