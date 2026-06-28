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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
4h

Not just Germany but the UK net zero plans depend on interconnector supply especially from France. Last week the heat in the UK led to solar being contained off ( wind was already almost zero) and France couldn't export because it's river cooled nukes were constrained in the heat. The UK paid a small fortune to get coal generated supply from the Netherlands to save the day with every bit of gas and nuclear on line.

France is going to pull the plug on exports unless like Sweden and Norway it gets paid the value in the receiving country.

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Jimmy H's avatar
Jimmy H
17m

BSJ, I struggle to understand that the net zero groups in Europe don't see that expensive energy is crushing their manufacturing industry, and data center aspirations. Or do they really not care? It's slow motion economic suicide. I read the VW is talking about cutting 100,000 jobs...it's madness and yet they charge ahead....I can't understand it

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