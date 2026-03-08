European LNG prices almost doubled this week as global gas markets tightened sharply. In the middle of that squeeze, a Russian LNG tanker exploded off Libya’s coast. On March 4, the Arctic Metagaz, carrying 61,000 tonnes of LNG, was attacked, triggering a major fire, explosions, and its eventual sinking.

Russia blamed Ukrainian “uncrewed sea drones” (USVs) launched from Libya’s coast, labeling the attack “international terrorism and maritime piracy,” while Ukrainian officials declined to comment. The pattern would fit, however. Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on Russian tankers using sea drones, with Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claiming to have struck two Russian oil tankers off Turkey’s Black Sea coast in late November.

The primary reasoning behind attacks like this is, of course, to deprive Russia of energy revenue. But the cost–benefit calculation behind this attack seems off. While the individual attack itself may not matter much, the pattern it signals does. Given Ukraine’s dependence on the EU, attacking global gas flows undermines the economic base of the bloc underwriting the country’s financial survival.

LNG markets are already under severe strain. First, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed—or, more precisely, became uninsurable—in the wake of the U.S. attacks on Iran.

After Iranian strikes on neighboring countries, Qatar then decided to fully shut down gas liquefaction this week and will not be able to return to normal production and export levels for at least a month. Qatar provides roughly 20% of global LNG.

Even though most of its shipments go to Asia, the fungibility of LNG means the loss of this supply tightens markets everywhere, pushing prices higher. The disruption in flows also caused LNG shipping rates to surge by 650%. As a major energy importer, the EU is being hit particularly hard by these price increases.

In the midst of the worst week for Europe’s gas situation since 2022, Putin floating the idea of immediately halting gas deliveries to Europe was unlikely to be a coincidence:

There’s no political motive here. But if we’re going to get shut off in a month or two, we’d be better off stopping now and moving to countries that are reliable partners, and establishing ourselves there. But that’s not a decision yet, it’s just me thinking out loud, so to speak.

The EU bought 40.9 bcm of gas from Russia in 2025, amounting to a little over 13% of its total gas imports. With the bloc planning to phase out Russian energy by 2027 anyway, that news might appear manageable at first glance.

However, as is a recurring theme mentioned on these pages, systems break at the margin, not on the average. Pulling 13% of supply out of a market that is already tightening is no trivial matter. Energy demand is inelastic, which means prices rise disproportionately when supply is removed. The fallout for European industry would be difficult to avoid.

The consequences would not stop at Europe’s borders. If Russian flow is removed from Europe, the bloc must replace it with LNG cargoes sourced elsewhere. Those cargoes then no longer go to other buyers. The scramble for scarce molecules shifts the burden onto regions less able to compete on price.

European officials may insist that “no crisis is imminent.” But that position is easier maintained from the comfort of Brussels offices than from regions where rising energy costs cascade into higher food prices as is imminent. Let’s break down how gas prices are impacting food security right now.

Modern agriculture runs on nitrogen fertilizer, and nitrogen fertilizer runs on natural gas. The connection is chemical as much as economic. Through the Haber–Bosch process, natural gas is converted into hydrogen, which then reacts with nitrogen from the air to produce ammonia—the building block of most synthetic fertilizers used today. Bloomberg reports:

Fertilizer manufacturers in India are beginning to cut output after Qatari supplies of liquefied natural gas, a key feedstock, were suspended due to hostilities in the Middle East. Some manufacturers, like Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., have started reductions at certain urea plants, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Any prolonged disruption may compel companies to shut facilities, the people added, without providing details. Pakistan’s Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. has also informed customers it will be unable to supply regasified LNG to their fertilizer plants due to the Middle East conflict, according to a company notice seen by Bloomberg.

The global fertiliser market was already tight. China has restricted exports to secure domestic supply, while European producers have cut output after losing access to cheap Russian gas. The margin for further shocks had already been shrinking.

Unsurprisingly, fertilizer stocks are reacting. Yara International—one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers—jumped to a three-year high.

Even if the Hormuz situation resolves quickly, the problem will persist. Planting season is approaching and farmers need fertiliser now. The world’s most populous countries—India and China—as well as major agricultural exporters like Indonesia and Australia are likely to be affected the most. Australia is almost entirely dependent on fertiliser imports

Diesel is another critical input to modern agriculture and is currently surging both in Europe and in Asia.

The reason is not just high crude prices. Refineries use natural gas to produce hydrogen, which is used to strip sulfur from diesel. Reuters notes with regards to Asia:

Cracks for 10ppm sulphur gasoil jumped to just above $48 a barrel, the highest since August 2022. “This is symptomatic of an impending shortage of feedstocks into the refineries due to the dependency on crude from the Middle ​East that is currently logjammed at the Strait of Hormuz,” June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities, ​told Reuters.

Compounding these issues is another problem most people are unaware of. Propane is widely used to reduce the moisture content of harvested grains such as corn, wheat, and soybeans for storage and sale. This process is crucial to prevent mold growth, spoilage, and the loss of crop quality and value.

The Northwest European large-cargo propane price reached a weekly gain of more than $160 per tonne—the biggest on record—after hitting a three-year high this week. In Asia-Pacific, the Argus Far East Index (AFEI) paper contract rose by 17% to $657 per tonne.

Propane typically costs more than methane (LNG is super-cooled methane), but LNG shortages drive substitution toward propane in flexible applications, spilling over to lift propane benchmarks.

The U.S. is currently awash in propane thanks to associated gas production from the Permian Basin. But that glut does not automatically stabilize global markets. Export capacity and arbitrage economics determine where those molecules flow, leaving North American abundance coexisting with tightening markets elsewhere.

All these issues are exacerbated by the fact that not just LNG but a vital share of fertilizer, diesel, and propane production lies on the wrong side of the Strait of Hormuz.

This points to a twisted logic at the heart of the current crisis: Europe is scrambling for molecules while refusing the ones closest at hand. The infrastructure to bring additional energy into the European system still exists.

Pipelines such as Nord Stream (one surviving string has a capacity of 27.5 bcm), Yamal, and TurkStream were built to deliver large volumes of gas to European markets. Every additional billion cubic meters flowing through those lines would relieve pressure not just inside Europe but across global LNG markets.

At the same time, Russia cannot immediately redirect all of its remaining gas eastward. The Power of Siberia pipeline to China already operates near capacity at roughly 39 bcm per year. Expanding exports through the planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline would require years of construction.

With LNG carriers originally bound for Europe already diverting to Asia this week, the pressure on the bloc is rising. Putin has arguably offered Europe an off-ramp, saying Russia “has always been and remains a reliable energy supplier” and stands ready to continue supplying partners “who are themselves reliable.” European leaders who have yet to grasp the crisis on the horizon will likely frame this option as “blackmail.”

In other words, the molecules exist. The pipelines exist. The bottleneck is political. The moral satisfaction of refusing “bad” molecules may come at the cost of suffering for millions.

