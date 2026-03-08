The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
5h

Time for any sensible European nation leaders to tell the European Commission to take a hike, grow a pair, and pick up the phone to Moscow.

dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2h

It’s not the geology, once again as you so clearly outlined, it’s the politics. The Russian bogeyman seems to always justify the stupidity of the EU energy policy. So sad…

