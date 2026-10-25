In the wake of the riots in France, the common “protect Our Democracy™” refrain got a striking counterpoint. In a letter sent by Paris’s Police Prefect this week, shop owners were being urged to hire private security agents, “possibly with dog-handler teams,” to prevent another round of looting.

Admitting that the state cannot fulfill its most basic function of protecting private property is nothing short of a capitulation in the face of a violent mob—one that delegitimizes the state’s authority more dramatically than any of the fake videos that made the rounds during the riots ever could.

Some of those AI videos were predictably attributed to the usual “foreign powers” peddling fake images of violence to stoke discord. It went mostly under the radar that Hungary’s prime minister and one-time pro-European hope Péter Magyar linked the riots to migration, just as Trump and JD Vance did.

Normal day.

Papering the government’s failure over by blaming someone else works less well in the financial markets. The advice to look for private protection found its parallel in the bond markets in early October, with the news that 38% of France’s total pool of high-grade company debt was priced at lower yields than government securities of similar maturity. In other words, many top-rated French companies are now perceived as less risky than the French state.

The roots of the protests are attributed, among other things, to fuel prices and living costs. And while it can be difficult to pin down the true cause of a mass movement, and any demonstration can be taken over for other goals, such grievances readily meet with understanding and the expectation that those causes will be addressed.

Fuel prices and living costs are heavily shaped by a government’s energy policies, and given the events in France, one would assume that these issues get addressed in earnest. After all, the unrest has spread, just this weekend, to Italy, Albania, and Belgium, and is ready to be unleashed across more European cities.

However, this wouldn’t be Europe if it didn’t find a way to make the situation on the energy front worse for itself. Time to take a closer look at what policy choices could fuel the next round of demonstrations waiting to be hijacked.

Let’s start with France. The government’s answer to its diesel problem is a €450 million package: €100 payments for 5.5 million workers who drive long distances for work, and fuel subsidies for farmers, fishers, and construction firms extended to year-end. Berlin and Madrid chose tax cuts.

Germany has cut fuel taxes by 17 cents a liter from October 1 to year-end. Spain’s tax cut rises automatically from 5 to 20 cents a liter if fuel inflation passes 15%, so the relief grows as the shortage does. However, the German tax cut does not fully reach diesel drivers, and none of these measures produces a single drop of additional diesel.

That lack of supply is caused not only by the war in Iran but also by the EU’s embargo on Russian oil products, which is in place since February 2023. Both factors compounded. In September, Europe imported 1 million barrels of diesel a day from outside the region, about 37% below a year earlier and the lowest September on record, according to Vortexa.

Yet Russian diesel has not disappeared from the world market. Since the embargo, it has gone mainly to Turkey and Brazil, as well as to African countries, and by rail to Central Asia. That is good for those countries, and it shows that any available supply of molecules will be consumed by someone, rendering any embargo effectively meaningless. After Trump struck a diesel deal with Putin, announced on October 9, the first 40,000-tons cargo is currently bound for New York.

Someone will get these barrels.

If the goal is to get more energy to European consumers, the European Central Bank’s rate hikes belong to the same line of futile measures. The bank raised its deposit rate to 2.50% in September, and economists expect another in December. According to Bloomberg, “officials want to prevent the energy shock from becoming embedded in the economy and had toyed with another hike this month.”

A rate hike does not send a single extra barrel to European terminals, it does, however, increase the price of credit to fund the energy relief described above. That higher cost ultimately hits taxpayers, not some abstract “state budget.” Such temporary relief bought with other people’s money is unlikely to pull Macron out of his abysmal approval rating of 15% or diminish support for presidential frontrunner Le Pen.

The measure that’s about to hit Europe the hardest, though, is the imminent self-chosen supply shock starting in 2027. On January 1, the EU’s ban reaches Russian LNG under long-term contracts. That affects a non-trivial volume of around 15 million tonnes, about 20 billion cubic metres (bcm).

For scale, that is nearly twice what Qatar supplied the EU in all of 2025 (10.6 bcm), before the Iran war disrupted Gulf LNG exports. Then, in fall 2027, the ban reaches pipeline gas, another 16 bcm by my math. Together that is 36 bcm, or about 11% of the 329 bcm the EU consumed in 2025, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy.

Disrupted: Qatar’s “LNG Heart” Ras Laffan

Given the massive gap this will leave in the market, you’d be forgiven for thinking the EU had drafted something resembling a replacement schedule or a pre-arranged purchase program. None of that is the case. Apparently the market is supposed to fix, with both hands tied behind its back, what governments messed up.

Cutting LNG cargoes off in the middle of winter seems reckless. Doing that with gas storage at historic lows is asking for something to break. EU storage stood at about 75% on October 23, compared with 83% a year earlier. The reason storage is at this level is mostly the lack of a positive summer-winter arbitrage.

The summer-winter spread was negative for most of this year, so filling storage was a money-losing business. The Commission’s solution to this problem was to urge member states to relax filling targets from the usual 90% to 80% this year. An EU-level strategic reserve could have been set up at any point since the war in Ukraine started. But four years and eight months since then is, admittedly, a tight deadline by EU standards.

The EU created one exit clause. The regulation on the phase-out of Russian gas imports lets the Commission suspend the ban for up to four weeks. What’s required is a declaration of a supply emergency by a member state. However, only short-term contracts are possible under this suspension. Russia has already indicated it would not play that game. Putin said back in March that Russia is willing to supply Europe, but only under “long-term, sustainable cooperation.”

That leaves scrapping the ban altogether. The phase-out was passed by majority vote, but the LNG ban is also part of the EU’s sanctions regime. Changes need unanimity here, so a single member state could block any loosening.

The current refusal to open up the quick pressure-release valves makes it seem that the personnel in Paris, Berlin, and Brussels are almost unbothered by how violent the flaring-up protests may get. The resulting race toward their own political demise is both astonishing and inexplicable to watch.

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