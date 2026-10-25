The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
3d

We are assured by other esteemed experts, such as Doomberg, that there really isn't a problem here, that the US has so much spare gas that it can easily supply the European requirements as well as those of East Asia.

Personally I think their continuing belief in US exceptionalism is interfering with their analysis. In other news it seems that some EU/UK are thinking that they can magically sort out the Saudi issues to their benefit and get their hands on cheap oil and gas.

Sanity is in deficit. Their Russophobic mania has made them quite mad.

Reply
Share
3 replies
The Fringe Finance Report's avatar
The Fringe Finance Report
3d

Great read.

It reminds me why we have democracy: to settle differences peacefully and give the losing side hope. But when democracy increasingly becomes a democracy in name only—when major parties collude on core issues, and alternatives are harassed through judicial warfare (Le Pen in France), surveillance and ban discussions (AfD in Germany), or election annulments blamed on 'foreign interference' (Romania)—the system loses its legitimacy.

I do not endorse violence, but history shows that when people feel the ballot box no longer offers a meaningful alternative, they eventually turn to the streets.

My 2 cents: It looks to me like the leaders in Europe are a losing gamblers in a casino—so deep in the red that the only chance they see is to double down. I just hope real democracy will be given a chance to course-correct and reflect the will of the people.

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture