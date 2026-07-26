The holy grail in trading is a bet that wins no matter what happens, regardless of whether the price goes up, down, or sideways. In the stock market, that’s usually a scam, since money is the only metric and bets in every direction cancel each other out. But if the payout isn’t just money, that proposition isn’t so crazy. Given its different dimensions, geopolitics is a rich field for making such bets and harvesting the payoffs. China has positioned itself this way across Europe.

Take Pirelli. A third of the Italian tiremaker belongs to Chinese state group Sinochem. That situation's delicacy is obvious when you consider that Sinochem also owns 52% of Chinese tiremaker Aeolus. Sinochem therefore not only gets dividends. It also has influence over the company via its board seats and gets unique insights that could just as easily end up helping Aeolus, such as the technology behind Pirelli’s connected “Cyber” tires.

Unsurprisingly, the Sinochem stake caused quite a stir. Rome has spent the last few years trying to pry the fingers loose and recently renewed and expanded its “golden power” law to force the Chinese board seats down from eight to three.

Control, insights, and dividends are three ways the Chinese stake pays off. There's a fourth, and it pays China even when Pirelli loses. For months the company has feared its Chinese ownership will lock it out of the U.S. market—a threat serious enough that it's weighing up to $1.2 billion to expand production in Rome, Georgia, and stay in. But if Pirelli is shut out anyway, Beijing still wins: a rival cut off from a vital market is a gift to Sinochem's domestic tiremaker, Aeolus.

Four potential payoffs on four dimensions, Pirelli's success and its ruin both landing in China's column. Recent events across the Atlantic suggest this kind of bet is about to get baked into Chinese stakes across Europe. Time to hop to Washington for the details.

American lawmakers take issue with Mercedes-Benz’s ownership structure. In February 2018, Mercedes-Benz got a new largest shareholder. Li Shufu, the founder of Chinese carmaker Geely, had built a 9.7% stake worth around €7.3 billion at that time. He assembled it through a web of derivatives arranged by Bank of America that were structured to help skirt disclosure requirements.

A Chinese company holding a piece of one of Germany’s automotive crown jewels triggered predictable political concern in Germany. But that was only the beginning. BAIC—Beijing’s state-owned carmaker and Mercedes’s longtime partner in China—bought its way to just under 10% in 2019, a deal that only became public in 2021. Those acquisitions are about to cause Mercedes serious trouble:

Mercedes-Benz faces a possible ban on selling cars in the US after a Senate committee passed a bill that penalises groups with Chinese investment, in another sign of mounting rivalry between the US and China. Mercedes, a German automaker that is 20 per cent owned by Chinese companies, had lobbied the Senate commerce committee to dilute the Connected Vehicle Security Act, which would also ban the import of battery systems from China’s CATL, the world’s biggest battery maker. The bill bars automakers from selling connected vehicles — which use hardware and software for communications — in the US if they are more than 15 per cent owned by Chinese groups. It still requires approval by the full Senate before being reconciled with any version passed by the House of Representatives.

Some of the pressure came from Detroit. Ted Cruz criticized the decision, saying General Motors had lobbied for the measure in an effort to push Mercedes out of the US. GM sells the bill as a win for American industry, carmakers and steelmakers alike.

The planned 15% threshold is remarkable given that Volvo is 78% owned by Geely, yet Volvo sells connected cars in America. The Commerce Department already cleared it, despite Chinese ownership. Polestar, a company also owned by Geely, asked for clearance too, but that was refused. Barring a strict ownership stake rule, authorization is today decided on a case-by-case basis, and where that line is to be drawn seems unclear.

Under the hood: Geely founder Li Shufu.

Will cutting Chinese board seats and walling them off from the data be sufficient? Who knows. In essence, access to the U.S. market turns on a discretionary ruling in Washington. And of course, justifications can be made up on the fly. The investment pays off for China one way or the other.

If Mercedes is shut out of the U.S., less revenue means less power to fund the next generation of cars. A diminished Mercedes is easier to beat. Chinese carmakers might still not be seen as serious contenders to Mercedes for many buyers in Europe, but given the trajectory of the Chinese auto industry, it’s only a matter of time until that changes in the premium sector.

So what can Europe do? Nothing the market offers. Chinese owners are unlikely to give up their position just to accommodate European firms’ standing in the U.S. Ultimately that leaves one tool: the state reaching in and pulling the owner out.

It’s the next step in an escalation that starts with blocking Chinese buyers, like Germany did when it killed a chipmaker’s sale to a Chinese investor in 2022. Germany also capped Chinese stakes already in place, cutting China’s COSCO from 35% to 24.9% of Hamburg’s port.

The top rung is the one Britain just reached with British Steel. In 2016, Tata Steel offloaded the loss-making part of its business that made “long products” like transport rails and steel sections for construction. Greybull Capital bought it for one pound and gave it the patriotic name. Insolvency followed in 2019. A year later, the government's receivers sold it to Jingye, a Chinese steelmaker. Earlier this month, Britain moved to nationalize the company:

The government ​said it was bringing British Steel into public ownership in the national interest to ⁠preserve the country’s ability to make steel domestically. “Today’s decision secures the future of steelmaking in the UK, protects skilled jobs ​and safeguards a vital national capability,” outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. The government seized operational control of British Steel from its Chinese owners, Jingye, in April 2025 to prevent the closure of the steelworks in Scunthorpe in northern England and protect 2,700 jobs at the plant, as well as thousands more in the supply chain.

Treating the question of who owns a company as one of national power is a significant reclassification. It means the company can be seized, or fenced off like any other strategic asset. That will undoubtedly lead to significant pushback from China, despite China itself being a major proponent of economic statecraft. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy already urged the British government to “engage actively with the relevant Chinese company to seek a solution acceptable to both sides.”

Being ground between superpowers, European capitals may find themselves tempted to reach for interventionist policies like this more often. Tearing up the positions they let China build in the first place is going to get costly. Europe forgot the old poker adage: if you can’t spot the sucker at the table, you’re the sucker. It sat down thinking the game was only about money and never considered whether China might be playing for something else. It’s getting its answer now, one company at a time.

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