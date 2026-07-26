The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
3d

Insightful post. The group focused on quarterly statements is being surrounded and checked by the Go grandmaster. But Chinese economic statecraft on a global level will become less effective as others push back.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Brawl Street Journal
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3d

Great article, very revealing information to the average person like myself. China is the long player in every industry they want to dominate. They have been effective in everyone they’ve wanted. If we want to survive as a western civilization, outsourcing foundational industries must course correct. It’s a hard sell to the I want everything cheaper crowd, and big corporations that live and die by quarterly reports.

Reply
Share
3 replies by The Brawl Street Journal and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture