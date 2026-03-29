Within the next few weeks, the average European is about to find out what an energy shortage feels like. Slovakia has already limited diesel sales. Shell’s CEO warns of fuel shortages across Europe by April. QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on long-term LNG contracts for up to five years.

The numbers are not comfortable reading. According to estimates compiled by Montel, a six-month Hormuz closure would push European gas prices to an average of €160/MWh. In the worst-case scenarios: €240/MWh. For context, €300/MWh in 2022 nearly broke the European industrial economy. Filling storage for next winter would be, in the words of one analyst, “close to impossible.” Demand destruction—factories closing, industries relocating—becomes the only balancing mechanism.

The IEA calls this the most severe energy shock since the 1970s. That era is instructive. Faced with the same chokepoint dependency, one country made a decision that still defines its economy fifty years later.

In the immediate aftermath of the 1973 embargo, France decided its electricity supply could not depend on resources that could be cut off by decisions made in the Middle East. It built nuclear aggressively and at scale. Today, 70% of its electricity comes from nuclear reactors and it exports €3 billion of electricity annually to its neighbors.

Energy security under construction

Germany, in contrast, drew the opposite conclusion. It shut down its last three reactors in April 2023 and now imports almost twice as much electricity as it exports. It is more exposed to a Hormuz shock than at any point in its postwar history.

Ursula von der Leyen, who voted for the nuclear exit as a member of the German Bundestag in 2011, now calls it a strategic mistake. Chancellor Merz agrees. The question that follows is obvious: can Germany reverse course? A lot of commentators brush away the question with a no. Merz himself claims the phase-out is “irreversible.”

You don’t need specialized knowledge in nuclear technology to answer that question. Enrico Fermi—the physicist who made nuclear reactions possible—was famous for making precise estimates in situations where very little information seems available, using nothing more than deduction and simple arithmetic. Run the irreversibility claim through Fermi’s method and the results aren’t what most people would expect.

After Germany switched off its last three nuclear reactors in 2023—Emsland in Lower Saxony, Isar 2 in Bavaria, Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg—operating companies have been busy decommissioning them. Decommissioning is a slow process that may take until the 2040s, which means these three plants are also the most intact and therefore the most viable candidates for restart.

Nukem, a German nuclear engineering firm specializing in the dismantling of nuclear facilities, put the reactivation cost at €1 to €3 billion per plant, with completion possible by 2030, in a March 2025 statement. The company puts the total number of reactivable reactors in Germany at six.

Decommissioned

Nukem’s figures are more conservative than a parallel feasibility study by US-based Radiant Energy Group, which identified up to nine reactors suitable for restart at costs ranging from €320 million to €1.5 billion per unit. Take the conservative end. Six reactors, €3 billion each: €18 billion total. Roughly 9 GW of capacity back online.

These numbers don’t say much without denominators. Starting with the cost, the arithmetic coincidence is almost too neat: in 2024 alone, German taxpayers spent €18.5 billion in renewables surcharge that funds wind and solar. One year of renewable subsidies therefore covers the cost of restarting Germany’s six most viable nuclear reactors. Note that the €18.5 billion figure only covers generation capacity. The additional billions required for grid expansion, storage, and frequency stabilization that intermittent renewables demand are not included.

The second denominator is displacement. What does 9 GW of nuclear actually replace? Germany currently generates roughly 15% of its electricity from natural gas. That LNG dependency—exposed, volatile, and as the Hormuz crisis is demonstrating in real time, potentially catastrophic—is Germany’s most dangerous energy vulnerability.

9 GW of nuclear running at 90% capacity factor produces approximately 71 TWh of electricity annually. According to the Statistical Review of World Energy, Germany generated 78.4 TWh from natural gas in 2024. Restarting Germany’s nuclear fleet eliminates gas-fired power generation almost entirely—save for roughly 10 TWh per year of peaker generation that must respond in minutes to renewable intermittency.

Critics will say that Nukem’s cost estimate may be wildly optimistic. Take the UK’s most recent nuclear project, Hinkley Point C. Factoring in delays and inflation, costs have soared from an estimated £18 billion in 2015 to approximately £46 billion by 2030.

Let’s stress-test Nukem’s numbers with an even larger overrun. Assume their high-end figure is off by a factor of three. The total cost rises to €54 billion. That’s three years of renewable subsidies, for 9 gigawatts of stable baseload capacity. For a country staring down the biggest energy crisis since the 1970s—one that nonchalantly amended the constitution to put up €500 billion in new debt in 2025—that’s not a crazy number.

After cost, the next objection to restart is staffing. The engineers, technicians and operators who ran Germany’s nuclear plants are gone, the argument goes. This is factually wrong and the proof is visible at the plants themselves.

Decommissioning a nuclear reactor is not a job for generalists. It requires exactly the same expertise as running one: deep knowledge of reactor systems, radiation protocols, fuel handling, containment integrity. The people currently dismantling Germany’s reactors are the people who built and operated them. This is not a staffing constraint. It is a staffing allocation and allocations can be changed.

Some call it progress

The third objection is insurance. Opponents claim nuclear’s liability exposure from a worst-case accident runs potentially into the billions, making it unbankable. Consider the Banqiao dam collapse in China in 1975. It killed approximately 200,000 people, more than every nuclear accident in recorded history combined. By the logic applied to nuclear, German hydropower is catastrophically underinsured. Nobody says that.

German reactors were all insured while they operated. The law imposed strict, unlimited civil liability on nuclear operators for nuclear accident damage, with a mandatory financial security requirement of approximately €2.5 billion per plant, beyond which the state backstopped residual liability.

The insurance argument also has a structural flaw that its proponents rarely acknowledge: the “uninsurability” of nuclear is not a market verdict, it is a legislative choice. The parliament that designed that framework is the same parliament that can redesign it.

Which brings us to the ban itself—and the most elegant test of whether the cost and insurability objections are genuine constraints or political cover. Germany’s nuclear energy law (Atomgesetz), prohibits the commercial generation of electricity from nuclear power. Amending it requires a simple Bundestag majority. Not a supermajority, not a constitutional amendment. A Tuesday vote.

If nuclear power is truly uneconomic—too expensive to build, too risky to insure, too technically demanding to staff—then lifting the ban costs nothing. The market will confirm the objection. No investor will step forward. No utility will file a permit application. The Greens get to say “we told you so” with actual evidence rather than circular reasoning.

So here is the question that rarely gets asked: why does the Green lobby fight so hard against lifting a ban that—if their economic arguments are correct—is doing no work?

The market has started answering that question. Finnish-Estonian startup Steady Energy and Fermi Energia are so convinced of the commercial logic of nuclear in Germany that they are engineering around the ban. The Atomgesetz bans nuclear electricity generation. It says nothing about nuclear heat. So they are developing the LDR-50—a small modular reactor dedicated purely to heat production—to exploit that legal gap. The target market is district heating networks. Apparently the commercial opportunity is compelling enough to justify building around a legal obstacle that most companies would walk away from.

Germany’s nuclear energy law forgot about heat. The LDR-50.

Those opposing to lift the ban understand that the market might not confirm their objections and that the interest likely would be there. Nuclear in Germany isn’t being kept out by economics. It is being kept out by a law. And laws are not physics.

A reversal would have market consequences beyond Germany’s borders. Gas-fired electricity represents roughly 10% of Germany’s total gas consumption. Restarting six reactors eliminates that demand slice almost entirely. In a European LNG market already facing a structural supply shock, removing Germany as a gas-for-power buyer doesn’t just solve a strategic problem. It materially loosens the continent’s most dangerous supply constraint. For anyone trading European energy that’s a structural shift in the demand curve.

Ultimately, Germany’s nuclear debate is about a political preference that has learned to speak the language of technical necessity so fluently that even serious people have stopped questioning it. The Hormuz crisis is asking the question again. The exit isn’t irreversible. The consequences of maintaining it are.

Share this article with anyone who thinks Germany’s nuclear debate is over!

Share

📨 People in boardrooms, energy desks, and hedge funds keep forwarding this. Stop getting it late — subscribe now!

Already subscribed? Thanks for helping make BSJ quietly viral.