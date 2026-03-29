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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2d

As I wrote after the Spanish nationwide blackout, unfortunately, people need to be severely impacted more than once, likely three times, before they are willing to alter their deeply held opinions on issues like the horrors of nuclear and the benefits of wind-solar. For Germany, I fear that until they run out of gas next winter, and cannot keep the heat on effectively across the nation, there will not be enough of a public outcry. After all, the Greens will never change their tune as deindustrialization is their goal, but every other political party is going to find a lot of unhappy voters if they continue to prevent their voters from turning on the heat in winter.

As Doomberg has often noted, politics is the roadblock to energy availability, not physics, and this is a perfect example.

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Loic's avatar
Loic
2d

a six-month Hormuz closure would push European gas prices to an average of €160/MWh. In the worst-case scenarios: €240/MWh. For context, €300/MWh in 2022 nearly broke the European industrial economy.

What I don’t get is that this crisis is surely bigger and wider than the one in 2022. Why is oil only around 100??

My understanding, without deep analysis is that this crisis, if prolonged by months ought to plunge us way deeper than Ukraine. Not a comforting thought

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