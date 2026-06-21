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Jon
3d

The biggest threat to Europe has always been in Brussels.

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The Scuttlebutt
3dEdited

since H2 (and don't bother to use the word "green" that's a fantasy) is not available in it's "free" IE not bound up in a molicule, state, Hydrogen is nothing but a very fancy and rather expensive battery. You have to put a shit ton of energy in to crack the hydrogen out of your feedstock. It doesn't matter if the feedstock is amonia, water, natural gas... You have to put in energy to get it out.

The three primary rules of physics cannot be broken. You don't get out as much as you put in. There is no such thing as a free lunch, or a 100% conversion. So, you loose energy in the process of getting the H2. Further as a battery it has some very dificult (IE expensive) problems, including Hydrogen embrittlement, and, oh, the Hindenburg factor.

At some future date, it MAY be the most practical way to transfer energy from the electrical grid to an automobile, but that day is not here yet. To sell it as the cure to a nation's energy crisis only works if the people you're selling it to are scientifically Illiterate.

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