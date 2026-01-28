Thinking along the lines of the dictum “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen,” right now feels like one of those times, and the right moment to try something new alongside the regular BSJ content.

Last Friday, I sat down with John from The Econolog for an off-the-cuff conversation about what’s breaking and shifting right now. And a lot is shifting: Trump at Davos, Greenland, energy security, Ukraine. We use these flashpoints to think in real time about where power, incentives, and constraints actually lie.

These dialogues are live reasoning on why Europe’s narratives keep colliding with physics, markets, and geopolitics.

Here’s the first installment. With so much in flux right now, we plan to have these conversations more often.

Enjoy.

