When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, firms from energy-importing states in Western Europe saw vast opportunities to claim a share of the spoils of the fallen, resource-rich empire. Equally substantial were the obstacles and risks these companies faced in the newly independent states, against a backdrop of so much flux and uncertainty.

Resource extraction requires significant upfront investment. With one system having just collapsed and no one knowing what the new one would look like, European governments wanted to create a framework that would give their companies the safety required to set up shop.

The end of an empire.

The solution was the Energy Charter Treaty. Investors were guaranteed against expropriation and could take their profits out in hard currency. Perhaps even more importantly, the treaty moved dispute settlement out of the hands of distrusted host states. An investor with a grievance could now take the dispute to a Western tribunal, such as the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, headquartered in Washington D.C., or the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

In recent years, however, the Energy Charter Treaty has gained significance in ways that were not its drafters’ prime consideration. Due to the treaty’s multilateral character, it is applicable not only to West-Eastern trade but also to West-Western trade. As a result, RWE and Uniper used it against the Netherlands over its planned coal phase-out, Rockhopper sued Italy over an offshore drilling ban, and Vattenfall took Germany to arbitration over its nuclear exit.

Having realized that the Charter hands energy companies—particularly those active in fossil fuel production—a powerful tool to interfere with the EU’s net-zero policies, the European Commission proposed a coordinated withdrawal in 2023, citing “concerns over the protection of fossil fuel investments” and incompatibility with the EU’s climate goals. The UK and the EU left the treaty in 2025, but because of its sunset clause, investments made before the withdrawal remain protected for another 20 years.

The Financial Times reported this week that ExxonMobil has filed a confidential arbitration claim under the Charter against the EU over part of its carbon capture legislation. The rule at the centre of the claim asks Exxon to do something in Europe it is currently spending billions of dollars on in the United States. Time to take a closer look at why it would fight such a demand in Europe.

Under the Net-Zero Industry Act, which the EU adopted in 2024, oil and gas producers in the EU must together provide 50 million tons of annual CO₂ injection capacity by 2030, each in proportion to its share of production. This requires companies to set up underground storage sites that are in operation and open to any industrial emitter that wants to use them.

The aim is to kick-start a market for CO₂ storage by building the supply first. Member states must penalize producers that fall short. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) was described on these pages earlier this year, so here is a quick recap:

CCS is a three-step logistics business. First, the factory separates CO₂ from its exhaust, essentially filtering the carbon dioxide out of the smokestack stream. Second, the CO₂ is compressed into a dense fluid so it can be moved efficiently, the same way natural gas is compressed for pipeline transport. Third, it travels by pipe or tanker to a disposal site and is pumped deep underground into porous rock formations capped by impermeable stone, where geological pressure traps it.

This storage target starts from almost nothing. According to the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, an industry association that wants the Act amended, only about 0.025 million tons a year of EU storage capacity was operational and eligible to count towards the target in 2026, 0.05% of the 50 million tons the Act demands. Even if every project cited in the plans of 26 of the 44 obligated oil and gas producers is built, the total reaches at most 29 million tons a year by 2030, according to the Commission’s first progress report in May.

Legislating storage capacity does not solve CCS’s chicken-and-egg problem. A storage operator can earn money only when emitters pay to inject their CO₂. Paying to store CO₂ that could be vented instead only makes sense if venting costs more than capturing, transporting, and storing it. The EU’s carbon price is supposed to make venting expensive.

Awaiting delivery.

However, Wood Mackenzie expects it to stay below the cost of CCS for many projects. As of June, only 4 million tons a year of EU capture capacity had both a final investment decision and a storage contract. Essentially, the Net-Zero Industry Act requires oil and gas companies to risk building stranded assets.

This whole affair displays the misery of central planning untethered from economic reality. Exxon is pushing back in terms that confirm blind adherence to climate targets has peaked:

Exxon said it did not want to scrap the EU’s carbon rules but claims they should be amended, saying it would be impossible to meet the current deadlines. “Oil and gas companies are now compelled to provide CO₂ storage capacity despite the absence of a viable market for carbon capture and transportation, saddling industry with unrealistic timelines and increasing energy costs for all Europeans,” the company said in a statement. The net zero act “is another example of the European Commission putting ideology before logic”, the company added.

Notably, Exxon is already involved with carbon capture at a massive scale elsewhere. On the US Gulf Coast it plans to build the world’s largest CCS business. More than $5 billion has already been spent to connect industrial customers to a 900-mile pipeline network.

You might be surprised to learn that the Trump administration kept CCS’s main federal subsidy: the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA), which Trump signed in July 2025, preserved, and in some cases increased, the bipartisan Section 45Q tax credit. Under 45Q, an emitter that captures CO₂ and stores it underground can claim up to $85 per ton. Where the US differs from the EU is what this CO₂ will eventually be used for. According to a briefing from law firm Clifford Chance:

Among the most impactful changes ushered in by the OBBBA is an increase in the value of the tax credits available in connection with enhanced oil recovery ("EOR"), which fundamentally alters the economics of many potential carbon capture projects.

CO₂-EOR works by injecting CO₂ into underground rock layers, where it moves through tiny pore spaces between the rock grains. A portion of the CO₂ dissolves into the oil and formation fluids, reducing the oil's viscosity, so it flows more easily toward production wells.

CO₂-EOR has been used in the US for over 50 years as a tertiary recovery technology, but it can’t be used everywhere. Deployment has been limited in part by the amount of CO₂ available through natural sources. A report from the University of Houston highlights how much oil additional CO₂ supply from CCS could unlock:

To quantify the opportunities associated with CO2-EOR, industry experts estimated that of the 624 billion barrels of oil initially in place in conventional reservoirs in the United States, around 434 billion barrels of oil remain underground today (including about 20 billion barrels of proven reserves). Of that, approximately 137 billion barrels of oil are technically recoverable by using CO2-EOR.

Those 137 billion equal nearly 28 years of current US crude oil production (13.6 million barrels a day in 2025, according to the EIA).

The US incentivizes capturing CO₂ that can be used to produce more oil, while the EU forces producers to build storage that returns no energy. Exxon’s arbitration case under the Energy Charter Treaty is an echo of wisdom that European governments still possessed in the 1990s. An economy prospers when it pursues technologies that produce a net positive energy result. It is impoverished when bureaucrats push it to do the opposite.

Share this with anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to mandate projects that return no energy!

Share

📨 People in boardrooms, energy desks, and hedge funds keep forwarding this. Stop getting it late — subscribe now!