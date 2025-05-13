The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
winston's avatar
winston
May 13, 2025

Classic move, to flip it against the saboteurs.

Reply
Share
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
May 14, 2025

Not today fine a point, but is 2A still flooded with sea water? It's a carbon still pipe, generally salt water and,steel don't mix well. Yes the pipes have an internal epoxy coating, but it's intended for gas.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Brawl Street Journal
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture