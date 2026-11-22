People who feel like they’ve been unfairly not invited to a party, despite their self-proclaimed brilliance, tend to belittle the thing they weren’t invited to. When EU officials were asked about the US-Russia-China summit in Shenzhen this week, one can almost sense the excitement of having come up with a seemingly clever response:

“The European Commission declines to comment on a trilateral meeting between US, Russian and Chinese leaders Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. ‘In general, we do not comment on friendships,’ European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels on Thursday” “European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Christian Wigand also declined to comment directly.”

Other people did take the meeting a little more seriously, and one often-drawn parallel dates back to 1945. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned against a repeat of the Yalta Conference, when US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill capitulated to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s push for the Soviet Union to dominate Eastern Europe.

One may deem it brutal and callous to push results on parties not invited to the table, but if the alternative is having no talks at all, escalation is the only channel left.

The declaration—which references the countries’ UN Security Council permanent-member status—hints that those three members are positioning themselves to decide which nuclear capabilities they are willing to accept in others from here on out, by conducting “a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

Given the pretext for the war in the Middle East, one might assume that this reference is most relevant to Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions. But if you widen the aperture, there are indications that Europe is on the minds of the three. The fact that the US is putting its name to a nuclear dialogue that Europe is not part of suggests tensions in this field with the old continent. Time to head to the British village of Capenhurst for the details.

In the early 1950s, Britain built what was then the largest industrial building in Europe under a single roof at Capenhurst, 1,200 meters long and 150 meters wide, to enrich uranium for defense purposes. The plant made weapon-grade uranium between 1955 and 1962. Britain has relied on existing stocks since domestic production ceased.

Enrichment is the method that raises the share of fissile uranium-235, required for a chain reaction. Uranium found in nature has a share of 0.7%, while reactors require 3–5% enrichment and weapons at least 90%. Today, the centrifuge plants in Capenhurst belong to Urenco, a company owned in equal thirds by the British government, the Dutch government and a holding company jointly owned by German utility giants E.ON and RWE. The “Uranium Enrichment Company” (Urenco) was created in 1970 through the Treaty of Almelo, which requires each country to protect the company’s enrichment technology.

Besides the plant in Capenhurst, Urenco operates two more enrichment plants in Europe. One is at Almelo in the Netherlands. The second one is—despite the country’s refusal to restart its nuclear power plants—at Gronau in Germany. New Mexico is home to a fourth plant.

Urenco in Germany: not for domestic consumption.

Urenco is a massive player in this sector. Enrichment capacity is measured in separative work units (SWU), which count how much enrichment work a plant performs per year. The company is the second biggest enricher with 17.3 million SWU in 2025, after Russia’s Rosatom with 29.1 million, and ahead of China’s CNNC at 13.8 million, according to data from the World Nuclear Association.

RWE and E.ON have wanted out of Urenco for more than a decade. Not only did the stake lose its strategic value for both companies, it would also have helped service debt. Attempts have been unsuccessful, presumably because a sale requires the approval of all shareholders and of the German government. But now a buyer has emerged, as Reuters reports, quoting “people close to the matter”:

“The German government plans to acquire a stake in London-based nuclear company Urenco from utilities RWE and E.ON to gain influence in European nuclear deterrence, three people close to the matter told Reuters on Friday. The deal, potentially worth billions of euros, has already been discussed with Britain and the Netherlands.” “A draft is expected to be presented shortly, but the agreement is not expected to be finalised until mid-2027, the person said.”

The government had tried to keep the matter secret, according to the German paper Handelsblatt. But a new item unexpectedly appeared in the federal parliament’s final reconciliation session on the 2027 draft budget: “Expenditure in connection with the acquisition and holding of stakes in companies in the energy sector: €4 billion.” The fact that this information has become public is said to be causing uproar behind the scenes in the government, the paper writes.

The German government reportedly wants to prevent RWE and E.ON from selling their stakes elsewhere, although it already holds a veto over any sale. Insiders say that Berlin decided on the step at Britain’s request and that a US entry had been on the table. Presumably, vetoing a US entry was less attractive than spending €4 billion for greater influence. And that kind of influence may be necessary to get Urenco into military fuel work, which sits uneasily with the utilities.

The Treaty of Almelo bars Urenco’s plants from producing weapon-grade uranium. Britain nevertheless wants Urenco as a supplier: in June 2026, the UK government formally asked the company to support reactor fuel for defense purposes. In 2024, then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had announced plans to strengthen the industry behind British atomic submarines, whose reactors run on weapon-grade uranium enriched to more than 93%. If the UK, the Netherlands and Germany consent, the treaty poses no obstacle.

Runs on 93%.

Urenco’s plants enrich far below that level today, but given Urenco’s capabilities and Capenhurst’s history in weapon-grade uranium, the technical hurdles are likely surmountable. While Capenhurst might be the place where uranium gets enriched, Germany’s Gronau location would hold special significance because the company’s Technology and Development department, with its centrifuge expertise, is located there.

It’s not a big step from weapon-grade submarine fuel to material for warheads. That step would be consistent with Chancellor Merz's outreach to France and the UK on nuclear deterrence. Germany is legally barred from producing its own nuclear weapons by the Non-Proliferation Treaty and by the 1990 Two Plus Four Agreement. Any such development would reasonably be regarded with suspicion by anyone taking this ban seriously. In fact, the joint statement from Putin’s May meeting with Xi in Beijing already raised such concerns. The Kyiv Post reported on it:

In it, the two accused other countries – some named, some not – of ramping up nuclear rhetoric and discussing the deployment of nukes in non-nuclear states. “Both sides expressed concern over statements made by some nominally non-nuclear-weapon states in Europe that have a pro-nuclear stance, and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to pay close attention and ensure due oversight of the nuclear materials and activities of such states,” the statement says.

The call for IAEA scrutiny of European states can easily be dismissed as an eccentricity of two autocracies. But with the US now backing a trilateral nuclear dialogue, this statement—largely overlooked by Western media—is harder to wave off.

Even if European governments sincerely consider themselves as no threat to anyone, that self-image ignores how their actions come across to other actors. When a non-nuclear-weapon state plans to ramp up military-purpose uranium enrichment, other powers can perceive it as a change to the order they rely on. Capabilities have more weight than stated intentions.

Europe pays for that suspicion without gaining leverage. Nuclear weapons are the top rung of the escalation ladder, and only the states involved in the trilateral talks hold meaningful rungs beneath the doomsday threat: the US through its security guarantee and tariffs, China through its export controls, and Russia through Rosatom, whose nuclear materials the EU still imports. The Shenzhen meeting suggests that Europe’s flailing attempts to be taken more seriously may easily backfire.

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