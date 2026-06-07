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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
3d

As an American, I am confused by this proposal as I am almost certain that when President Trump imposed tariffs around the world in April 2025, the Europeans were highly critical of the concept that anybody should impose tariffs on trade. I must be confused about that.

Alas, I fear the poor citizens of Europe will become poorer still as this process plays out, until it stops. I see the populist/rightward shift in Latin America, where the people seem to be tired of platitudes and instead want economic growth and safe streets and have a feeling that same desire will manifest in Europe. I just hope, for your sakes, it happens before the Greens destroy what's left of industry there.

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Loic's avatar
Loic
3d

So if I understood the gist of this article correctly, if you produce more than you consume then you’ll be penalised… Sounds like socialist thinking to me. Penalising those who are productive, making us all mediocre. And as you correctly pointed out, there are some things that the EU also produces in excess of their own demand.

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