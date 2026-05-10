The Brawl Street Journal

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
14h

Another bit of insight as you do so well. Energy literacy is remarkably low…. A week or 2 without electricity would improve energy literacy quickly, so would a few weeks without any pills, plastics, modern clothing, etc

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The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
14h

yet another step on the way to making Europe the third world. Rather sad really, but self inflicted injuries always are.

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