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The Fringe Finance Report's avatar
The Fringe Finance Report
9h

"With so many fighting so hard to preserve a system this broken, the financial flows must run deep." — Well said.

And this doesn’t just apply to the renewable industry in Germany. Understanding how someone makes their money—or who is funding them—is one of the best predictors of their behavior.

Whether it’s public energy policy in Europe, your real estate broker, your doctor, your financial advisor, and so on. Always follow the money. Most people’s behavior can be explained by their own carrot-and-stick incentive system. Never mind what they say they care about.

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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
10h

If iliband has his way you will be writing this about the UK in 4 years time, if not earlier. Madness and greed are endemic.

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