Podcasts
Links to recent podcast interviews. (Noted by date recorded.)
2026 Interviews
Brussels Signal: Is Germany Kaput? (January 29)
2025 Interviews
The Money Levels Show: Why Nations Are Hoarding Gold: BRICS, EU Fractures & The Coming Reset (December 1)
The Contrarian Capitalist: Europe vs Reality: The Energy Reckoning Ahead (November 11)
In the Company of Mavericks: Europe’s Crisis of Competence with Doomberg & The Brawl Street Journal (October 20)
In the Company of Mavericks: Net Zero, Propaganda & The Future of Europe (August 20)