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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
5d

40+ years in markets informs me that the 'right' price for oil is the price on the screen. market signals simply cannot be ignored. it can be no surprise that the recent stories of 7mm bpd more than expected have been flowing out of the Strait given the fact that oil's price simply has shown no inclination to rise dramatically. your point about Vitol et al profiting hugely from any dislocation is exactly correct, and in so doing they help drive the known price.

I think the other thing that is happening is not only is the US producing more, but so is Canada, Guyana, Venezuela, Brazil and even Argentina. at $90/bbl or $80/bbl, drillers gonna drill.

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
5d

Ships carrying Iranian oil are likely to go 'dark' to evade the US semi-blockade. Its very difficult to be sure of origin.

There is a lot made of the apparent fall in Chinese imports, which some are tying to draw down of their ample reserves and others to economic output reduction. I have seen no reliable evidence of either. I doubt anyone in the West has a real handle on Chinese imports and what it is getting from Russia.

The 'green bird' is a strong advocate of US exceptionalism along with one or two other analysts on substack. Currently I take their conclusions that the Hormuz situation is a nothing burger with a packet of salt. And as I have commented elsewhere, it may apply to the US but not to Europe or Asia.

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