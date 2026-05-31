The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monty Carlo's avatar
Monty Carlo
8mEdited

An important article on what happens when you put ideology before rational solutions that don't involve vaporizing Billions of tax payer money into thin air.

I'd propose a money capture program to counteract that effect.

I also have a great solution for carbon capture:

A state subsidy program to massively increase consumption of Coke, Pepsi and if you don't do sugary drinks sparkling Soda - come on, people, that CO2 needs to go somewhere. Drink to save the planet! Just doing my part to store carbon (at least temporarily).

Mandate carbonizing milk & other non-carbonized drinks and call them "ClimateMilk" and such.

It'll fly off the shelfs.

Reply
Share
James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
35m

After deindustrialization is completed what are 80m or so Germans going to do all day?

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture