The Brawl Street Journal

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

What an incredible infrastructure buildout. At least 2 big industrial economies haven’t fallen for climate catastrophe and nut zero emissions. Anytime would be great time to take a shot of reality and circle the wagons before it really is too late. The other being China imho, and India is knocking on the door too. Energy and industrial production are what makes our lives comfortable, safer, better, and wealthier all bets otherwise are just dreams.

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
2d

Russia's economy on a PPP basis is the 4th largest in the world.

The so-called 'destruction' of oil refineries is completely over exaggerated Ukrainian and western psyop desperate for some rationale to continue funding Ukraine. It is nothing compared to the destruction of the Ukraine economy nightly taking place now the gloves have been removed and Odessa and other Black Sea ports are unusable.

The EU and UK are depending on the threat of article 5 to stop Russia attacking the ex-Ukraine support positions and manufacturing centres. Article 5 is a very much overstated and overblown 'weapon'. Iran has shown the way. The western nations are in no state to seriously contemplate a real open hot war with Russia, their bluff will ultimately be called.

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