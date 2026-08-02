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Ruben Cober's avatar
Ruben Cober
6h

Happening more and more in the Netherlands too, with thousands of businesses waiting to get on the grid, even with a de facto 'connection ban' in the province of Utrecht. At the same time, the Dutch government is increasingly 'warning' its citizens that (consumption of) energy, water and other basic necessities are not 'a given' any longer. A kind of degrowth fantasy is being presented to citizens as if it's a good thing.

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winston's avatar
winston
3h

All you electricity kulaks take note. Stock up on candles and long johns.

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