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Chris's avatar
Chris
14h

Great article, once again. The last sentence is the clincher: a parasitic grift, collecting rents from consumers to the "green"-mafia. For reference, what's the carbon saving impact is this (not so) stealth EU de-industrialization Vs the carbon explosion in Asia? We are closing industry that's relatively clean, because it can't afford to be immaculately clean, and then importing fuel and industrial products from Asia that are far dirtier, and overall dirtier for the planet. Has anyone calculated this, like they recently did for end-to-end carbon footprint for EVs Vs ICE?

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
13h

The beatings will continue until refining moral improves. Climate catastrophe, nut zero, and de-industrialization are all incredible mental illnesses. Unfortunately, sheeple haven’t felt enough pain and suffering to stand up against these anti human flourishing forces. It seems like a rather small percentage of people are responsible for all this nonsense, yet it continues to happen 🤷😢, and in many cases it is still gaining traction. 👻🪵🚫

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