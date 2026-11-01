Sermons about electrification ending the dependency on vile fossil fuels come cheap when you have plenty of fossil fuels. But in times of shortages, the chasm between a contemptuous posture and real-life reliance is getting wider.

Few numbers reveal the gap between lofty talk and ground reality more clearly than the difference between crude prices and diesel prices. Global diesel prices hit all-time highs of more than $200 a barrel, nearly double the price of crude, which trades above $100.

That’s per liter. Multiply by 3.8 for a US gallon.

As is usually the case with above-average prices, the reason is a lack of supply while demand persists. In this case, the lack of supply stems from a shortage of refinery output, caused both by the Middle East disruption and by reduced Russian diesel supply to world markets—be that due to damaged refinery capacity, sanctions, or export restrictions.

A shortage of refinery output should be good news for the refineries that remain. In Europe, however, the plants that could answer the price signal suffer from burdens that many of their competitors do not, which has been a recurring theme in BSJ. To quote a piece from May:

“European refineries were under pressure before the first Hormuz tanker was threatened. The EU’s climate legislation—the Emissions Trading System [ETS], Fit for 55—has been systematically eroding the economics of European refining for years. Staying competitive against Gulf and Asian producers carrying none of the carbon cost burden makes the economics worse still.” “The effective combustion engine ban from 2035 poisoned long-term investment decisions too. No board approves a decade-long capital commitment when politics have scheduled your product for elimination.”

Given that Brussels’ legislation in recent years has resembled an indirect ban on refineries, a headline from Wednesday reporting that the Commission voiced its worry about Europe’s refining capacity is at odds with that record. Time to take a closer look at what may seem like a 180 and to consider what consequences might ensue.

Euronews covered Wednesday’s talks between the Commission and European refiners, held to explore ways of boosting fuel production. The concerns expressed are farcical against the backdrop of the policies listed above:

The European Commission is treating the loss of refining capacity as a vulnerability that Europe can no longer afford to ignore. Brussels is seeking to reverse two decades of declining oil refining capacity in the EU, with Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen warning that geopolitical instability and a prolonged squeeze on diesel supplies should serve as a “wake-up call”. “We need to counter this trend and ensure that we have adequate and flexible refining capacity in Europe. Today and for the future. This is not just a matter of economic competitiveness. It is also a matter of security,” the Danish Commissioner told reporters on Wednesday.

Euronews goes on to cite the Commission as saying that around a quarter of the bloc’s refineries have closed over the past twenty years, cutting capacity by about 10%, a figure that may understate the problem. According to the Statistical Review of World Energy, EU refining capacity fell by about 17% between 2005 and 2025, from 14.4 to 12.0 million barrels a day. Even so, EU refineries supply about 85% of the diesel and 70% of the jet fuel consumed in Europe.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as summarized by the International Road Transport Union, Europe’s refineries are currently operating at their upper limits, but that does not guarantee a profit, for several reasons.

First, refiners carry the cost of net-zero policy, which importers of fuel do not face. Second, refining takes a great deal of high-heat energy, leaving European refiners at a severe economic disadvantage compared to US rivals who enjoy an abundance of cheap, locally extracted domestic natural gas. Refiners with the flexibility switched to burning their own liquid streams during the 2022 gas crisis, but those that could not switch have to pay the gas price.

These problems are compounded by crude freight rates that have risen about sevenfold in a year, while US refiners can use domestic crude. The Financial Times, citing the IEA, reports on the consequences:

“The sharp decline in margins — known in the industry as “crack spreads” — comes amid a tightening in global diesel markets.” “Some European refineries could soon start to look at whether they should reduce their operations, analysts said.” “‘Any further deterioration in refinery profitability could prompt economic run cuts at marginal refineries in Asia and Europe, increasing market tightness before the end of the year,’ said the IEA in its report.”

In fact, margins occasionally dip into negative territory:

The industry has handed over unspecified proposals that the Commission has yet to assess. A plant cannot raise output at will, but relaxed product specifications could unlock more diesel and jet fuel from the same equipment, at some cost to fuel standards.

French President Macron already asked the Commission in September to temporarily loosen limits on fuel density, vaporization, and desulfurization, estimated to lift refinery output by 5 to 20%. Italian industry representatives have reportedly asked for similar changes, saying they could free up as much as a million tonnes of diesel a year.

However, tweaking fuel standards does little to change the structural problems refineries face, as illustrated by a Wood Mackenzie analysis from March 2024, reported by Reuters:

“Europe and China house the greatest number of high-risk sites, putting about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity in jeopardy, Wood Mac found, based on its estimate of net cash margins, cost of carbon emissions, ownership, environmental investment and strategic value of refineries. There are 11 European sites that account for 45% of all high-risk plants, the report found. About 30 European refineries have already shut down since 2009, data from industry body Concawe shows, with nearly 90 still in operation.” “Operating costs could go up so much that ‘closure may be the only option’, said Wood Mac senior oils and chemicals analyst Emma Fox.”

By any time horizon that matters, diesel will still be required for things that won’t be electrified: road freight, agriculture, industrial activity, emergency power generation, and defence. The most obvious way for governments to address shrinking refining capacity is to lower any costs that can be lowered by regulatory means.

That means first and foremost the ETS, whose abolition would lift the largest regulatory cost. Second, scrapping the phase-out of refineries’ most important customers, combustion engines, is vital for a long-term investment horizon. A softer 90% target, which is currently being discussed, does not provide one. Third, ending the ban on Russian crude would restore access to feedstock.

But Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen’s promise of a roadmap “in line with our climate ambition” makes the schizophrenic attempt to pursue two incompatible goals at once obvious. Rather than scrapping the green ideology that people like Jørgensen have built their careers on, they will pile more rules on top of the existing ones. Direct or indirect subsidies to refineries to make capacity available will ensue, while keeping the net-zero regulatory stack in place.

Jørgensen: a (net-)zero career.

Refineries become yet another recipient of public funds to make up for the climate straitjacket they have been put into. Strategic autonomy costs money. It would cost less if the EU abandoned the goal of keeping the climate edifice from collapsing. But the parasitic wealth redistribution scheme is too deeply woven into the bureaucratic apparatus.

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🔈 I’ll have the pleasure of co-hosting DEBT SERIOUS’s “Diligence Call”: a deep dive into the oil market with Morgan Downey, author of “Oil 101,” on Thursday, November 5. The call is normally reserved for DEBT SERIOUS’s paying subscribers, but BSJ readers can attend for free. Register here.