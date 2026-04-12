The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

The nearest analog I can define for the Greens throughout the EU is the Jonestown cult. watching from afar, the suicidal tendencies are terrifying. It is almost as if the Greens are agents of other nations, not unlike Merkel's very clear, in my mind, subservience to Russia. But who is controlling them?

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Brawl Street Journal and others
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
1d

Germans, once the most highly developed intellects in the world have traded wisdom for folly and become fools; suicidal fools.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Brawl Street Journal
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture