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Tris's avatar
Tris
13hEdited

Very interesting. As always.

In the mean time, and far from these insurance technicalities, in France, the circus is in town 7 days a week.

One just have to switch on his TV to see pundits, respectable politicians and retired armchair generals openly rejoicing over the billions of euros that are once again being sent to support the heroic regime in Kyiv. And to how effective the bombings of Russian refineries and oil tankers are. All this is accompanied by plenty of photos of plumes of black smoke rising above cities, sinking ships, and endless lines of cars at gas stations.

Then come a few stupid commercials (half of them for cars btw).

And then it switch over to the national news.

With a new batch of dead-serious pundits wondering and dutifully complaining about diesel prices that refuse to go down despite the recent drop in the price of a barrel of oil. And what a terrible burden it is on common people and small business. All the while acknowledging that the government doesn’t have the means to reduce the tax anyway. Because, as everyone knows, there is no more money.

And all along capitalizing on the hope that they can still just silence anyone pointing at some connections by calling them far-right or such...

(Then commercials again before talking politics. And wondering how on earth the populace would rather vote for a candidate found guilty by the system of some unforgivable pocket money misuse that would have happened more 15 years ago... but again, no connections.)

What a sick joke !

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Gerd Wölbling's avatar
Gerd Wölbling
18h

This has opened Pandora’s box’s when it comes to strikes on global energy infrastructures, after all now you can construct a war exposure quite easily.

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