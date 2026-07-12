Commenters on Russia’s war against Ukraine make one mistake with remarkable consistency: they bathe in the moral satisfaction produced by the policies adopted in response while ignoring the economic and commercial consequences that backfire. The prime example is the handling of Russia’s sovereign assets at Euroclear, where freezing turned into a debate about outright confiscation. Assuming the rest of the world shares your assessment, simply because you picture yourself on the correct side of history, demonstrates an astonishing lack of second-order thinking.

A decision handed down by the High Court in London this week was likely perceived with the same kind of satisfaction. On July 6, the court ruled on Nord Stream AG v Lloyd’s Insurance Company. Nord Stream AG—the Swiss-registered operator of Nord Stream 1, majority-owned by Gazprom—had sued its insurers for €579 million, after blasts near the Danish island of Bornholm ruptured three of the four lines of the Nord Stream system: both lines of Nord Stream 1 and one line of Nord Stream 2, which was insured separately and is not part of this case.

Not the best place to litigate for a Gazprom-backed claimant these days.

The insurers—Lloyd’s Insurance Company S.A. and Arch—refused to pay under a war exclusion covering damage “directly or indirectly occasioned by, happening through, or in consequence of war.” The policy also excluded damage done by a government. But the court did not need it. War alone decided the case, and the insurers won. Nord Stream recovers nothing.

At first glance the outcome seems obvious. There was a war, and the pipelines got destroyed. But claimants don’t ordinarily spend a small fortune on a six-week trial, complete with dueling experts on geopolitics and explosives science, if the answer is obvious. Judges don’t ordinarily need 96 pages to explain an obvious answer.

The reasoning that decided the case has the potential to reach far beyond a Gazprom subsidiary’s damage. Like much of what Europe has adopted in response to this war, it can backfire. And the people applauding it are the ones least likely to see it coming. Time to hop to London for the cross-examination.

Presumably every property policy in the world contains a war exclusion, and the reason—far from being a punitive measure—is math. Insurance works by pooling losses that strike randomly and are uncorrelated. That model breaks down in a war environment: entire regions get destroyed at once, and losses can exceed the capital of the insurance industry itself. War has been carved out of standard cover for centuries.

The critical question has always been where war’s causation ends, and English case law has delineated the boundaries generously. In 1916, the court considered the death of an army officer struck by a train while inspecting sentries along a railway line in wartime England. No enemy was within hundreds of miles. But the blackout was a wartime measure, the darkness killed him, and the loss was held to be a consequence of hostilities.

In 1922, warehouses full of tobacco burned in Smyrna (modern-day Izmir, Turkey) after the Greek occupation of the city. It couldn’t be established who lit the fires, but that didn’t matter, because the ill-feeling created by the invasion was cause enough. The principle that emerged is that it suffices if war is a contributing factor you can specifically point to. It doesn’t have to be the main one.

But simply pointing to “war” with no threshold whatsoever gets you into vague territory quickly. Bornholm sits in the Baltic Sea, about 1,200 kilometers from the nearest fighting in Ukraine. No shell has landed anywhere near it. If you asked people whether a war exclusion should apply to damage this remote from any war zone, most would assume distance counts for something, that at some point a pipeline is too far away for a war on someone else’s border to claim it as a casualty.

Peacetime waters.

There’s a second reason suggesting distance from the exclusion clause. The pipelines weren’t in active use for gas flows when they were sabotaged. Nothing was flowing that a saboteur could stop, and Gazprom wasn’t making a cent off them either way. An idle pipeline, sitting outside any war zone, doing nothing for anyone’s war effort, is a remarkable thing to call a casualty of war. But that’s something for insurance law academics to dwell on.

The court didn't have to answer where the threshold sits, because it never reached the question. It asked a different one: assuming each of four candidates it considered—Russia, the United States, Ukraine, or a Ukrainian substate actor—had carried out the attack, would the war have been a significant cause of its actions?

For Ukraine, sabotage would have served the war effort against Russia. For Russia, pressure on Germany over its support for Kyiv. For the Americans—a country not formally at war, however obvious its fingerprints—the court found the motive would still have traced back to the war, since the attack would have been aimed at influencing its course. The link to the war travels through intention, and intention can originate anywhere and land anywhere. Thinking like that doesn't stay contained.

Getaway vessel.

This is a first-instance ruling, not yet tested on appeal. Still, if proximity or functional relevance to the fighting isn’t what matters, this reasoning will hardly stop at the Baltic seabed. Last week I argued that this war has the potential to seep into other countries through extraterritorial operations: bombings on European soil. Does any sabotage anywhere in Europe, so long as a plausible Russian or Ukrainian angle exists, now carry the same exposure? Russia might strike to pressure Europe into cutting aid. Ukraine might strike to keep the pressure running the other way. Neither has to be proven. The mere possibility might be enough to sink the claim.

But insurance is not just protection. It’s a precondition for capital. No bank finances a piece of infrastructure without a lender’s requirement that the asset be insured against destruction risks, and if that insurance has a hole in it, the hole becomes the lender’s problem too. Projects that can’t be insured against a risk that’s now demonstrably real can still get built, but only with a government picking up the tail. An expanding war exclusion, in other words, shifts the cost of infrastructure security from private capital onto taxpayers.

At the trial, both sides’ market experts agreed on this: as of 2019, energy insurers had confined war-risk cover to floating assets, excluding fixed installations like pipelines and cables. A tanker can sail away from danger and buy war cover for the voyage. A pipeline bolted to the seabed for decades cannot move, so the market did not build a war policy to buy in the first place.

But even that tanker's advantage is eroding. Six days before the ruling, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In it he justifies Ukraine's strikes on tankers trading with Russian-occupied ports, after Moscow accused Kyiv of "terrorism" for hitting them. His argument: vessels exporting oil from those ports "sustain a sector of the economy" and fund the war, so they can't be regarded as ordinary commercial operations.

Shadow fleet vessels aren’t insured in London. But there’s little reason this logic stays confined to occupied ports. The same argument can apply to any cargo a war can plausibly connect to. Greek shipowners made nearly $4 billion carrying Russian oil over the past three years under the G7 price cap, much to the chagrin of Ukraine. Commerce stops being commerce once a war can explain attacks on it. That’s the same idea the London court reached six days later, from the opposite direction.

Applauding all this as a fair rebuke of Russia will come at a cost—in financing, project cancellations, and government balance sheets absorbing risk private capital won't—as European governments acquiesce to the war's sprawl. The bill for that rebuke lands on the West either way.

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