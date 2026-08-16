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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
4d

Just an observation.

The traditional allies are reviewing the US as a major supplier for LNG/Oil and military equipment.

Canada has signed new long term LNG contracts with Germany and Asian customers.

Over 70% of Canadian miltary spending dollars went to American military suppliers. This is no longer the case.

Canada has sign a MOU with European suppliers for 12 submarines and has to joined a European supply system. Further US weapon spending will decline.

It is hard to depend on the US as a reliable supplier and ally with all the tariffs and threats, the situation is similar to the other LNG/Oil supplier to Europe.

The 50% tariffs set to start with Canada (Wednesday) will cement a fissure with a long term ally that also put many Americans out of work. It is amazing that Americans are almost totallly unaware.

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
4d

It's interesting, my analogy to the willingness to share gas amongst nations would be that of nations holding gold reserves and repatriating them. in a more genteel time, nations trusted the Fed or BOE to have their gold and it was used as collateral or payment as necessary. but lately, everybody wants their gold in their own, national, vaults as only then are they sure they have it. will nations that have spare gas be willing to share it? I guess it depends on the nations on both sides of the request and how cold it is. Doomberg has prophesied the EU is going to fall apart, and I agree. UvdL seems to have overplayed her hand and fittingly, their insane climate policies are going to be her, and the entire edifice's, downfall.

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