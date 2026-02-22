In July 1944, U.S. forces smashed through German lines in Normandy. The advance was rapid, in places covering more than 70 miles (121 kilometers) a day, but speed created a new constraint. The First and Third Armies each consumed about 400,000 gallons of gasoline daily as Sherman tanks, half-tracks, and field guns rolled east.

Fuel was available, but it sat in Normandy, stacked along roads and around villages, far behind the moving front. And with the rail network wrecked and ports limited, getting it to where it mattered was hard. Eisenhower later described the strain:

The supply service had to catch these with loaded trucks. Every mile doubled the difficulty because the supply truck had always to make a two-way run to the beaches and back, in order to deliver another load to the marching troops.

The solution became the Red Ball Express: nearly 6,000 cargo trucks running in continuous convoy to move more than 400,000 tons of gasoline, ammunition, rations, and medical supplies to the front. Throughput, not grand strategy, set the limit.

Hitting the road

EU politicians may soon rediscover this constraint. Strategy now dominates the conversation as the Union is looking to reorient itself toward a defense union. Ursula von der Leyen made clear at the recent Munich Security Conference that she wants radical changes to achieve that goal: eroding the principle of unanimity, ever-increasing defense spending, and essentially suggesting that Volkswagen build tanks:

We need to tear down the rigid wall between the civilian and defence sectors. Europe is a powerhouse for car manufacturing, aerospace and heavy machinery. We should not look at these industries as purely commercial but as core to the defence value chain.

In contrast, little attention is paid to the supply chains this ambition will require. Those supply chains depend on inputs that rarely make headlines. Nitrogen is one of them. As discussed on these pages before, nitrogen is a critical input for both fertilizers and explosives. The same molecules that determine crop yields also determine the throughput of artillery shells.

Natural gas is the primary feedstock so the economics of nitrogen production depend directly on gas prices. European nitrogen output has declined sharply since 2022 and remains deeply suppressed. With many nitrogen facilities having been offline for years, some analysts estimate Europe’s nitrogen output at 75% of pre-crisis levels.

If strategic autonomy is to mean anything upstream, stabilizing the remaining nitrogen capacity in Europe and securing reliable import volumes should rank near the top. Nitrogen offers a simple test: is upstream supply stable under Europe’s grand defense strategy? Recent numbers don’t suggest it does. Let’s take a closer look.

In January 2026, EU nitrogen fertiliser imports fell more than 80% year-on-year. Given the EU’s import dependency, that drop is significant.

Roughly 30% of agricultural consumption was imported in 2021, reportedly rising to about 45% in 2022 as domestic production faltered during the gas crisis. Notably, Russia was the EU’s second-largest supplier as recently as 2025. While EU sanctions have not banned Russian fertilizer outright, they gradually impose tariffs, and the proposed 20th sanctions package would introduce a quota on ammonia—the precursor to fertilizers—to cap existing imports.

In the wake of the 80% import drop, the farmer lobby group Copa-Cogeca rang the alarm:

The latest figures from the European Commission confirm a dramatic and unprecedented collapse in EU nitrogen fertiliser imports following the entry into force of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). A reduction of this magnitude cannot be absorbed without consequences. It poses a direct threat to the stability of agricultural production across the EU.

CBAM, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, is designed to impose a carbon cost on certain imports equivalent to what European producers pay under the EU Emissions Trading System and entered its definitive phase for fertilizers on January 1, 2026.

In theory, it protects domestic industry from carbon leakage while preserving the carbon price signal. Estimates of CBAM’s cost impact on nitrogen fertilizers vary widely, from single-digit percentages to projections exceeding 30% with an estimated 5%-8% lower net farm income according S&P reporting.

This yield risk is politically sensitive. Food security problems in Europe would not appear as empty shelves but as higher prices and higher fiscal compensation—particularly in a sector that is already among the most heavily subsidised in the Union.

The January contraction, however, does not automatically prove scarcity driven by a sharp price increase. The December data suggest that buyers accelerated purchases ahead of CBAM’s entry into force, as nitrogen imports reached their highest level on record.

Such sharp swings in trade flows indicate uncertainty about whether and how policymakers will intervene. Indeed, in mid-December the Commission floated the possibility of retroactively suspending CBAM on certain goods under an emergency clause.

While such a move may benefit importers and farmers, it would undermine Europe’s domestic nitrogen industry, which argues that “the implementation of a climate instrument designed to ensure fair carbon pricing between EU producers and imports” should remain intact.

For an industry built on multi-year capital cycles and high fixed costs, such policy reversals introduce a special kind of risk. When carbon pricing is applied, suspended, or potentially reinstated depending on political pressure, capital allocators face uncertainty not only about input costs, but about the durability of the regulatory framework itself.

Requires stability

That uncertainty is particularly dangerous as the chemical industry is already struggling. Cefic reported in December 2025 that confirmed investment projects across the EU chemical sector have slowed sharply, from 2.7 million tonnes of additional capacity in 2022 to just 0.3 million tonnes year-to-date in 2025.

The association also notes an 86% year-on-year decline in confirmed investments. In total, confirmed projects over 2022–2025 YTD amount to roughly 7 million tonnes—representing only around 2% of European chemical production capacity.

This episode may be a foretaste of a broader tension. Policy decisions now propagate across markets even before they formally take effect, while regulatory stability gives way to ad-hoc course correction. Overshooting market behaviour—first in one direction, then in the other—becomes a rational response and risks repeating across sectors.

Such instability is what one would expect when priorities are not clearly ranked. Carbon accounting does not optimise the same variable as farmer income stability, domestic industrial protection, or strategic autonomy. When policy attempts to pursue them simultaneously without defining trade-offs, friction seeps into logistics and investment decisions. A quote often credited to World War II general Omar Bradley captures the distinction: “Amateurs talk strategy. Professionals talk logistics.”

How fitting this quote is becomes clear when one considers that the Commission, at least in its public communications, nowhere acknowledges the role of nitrogen in explosives and propellants. A defense-industrial expansion without a secure nitrogen supply is structurally constrained from the outset.

If at least one-third of agricultural nitrogen consumption is met through imports, it is difficult to square the rhetoric of strategic autonomy with weakened domestic capacity. The strategy talk keeps coming despite logistics setting the ceiling.

Share this with anyone still reading strategy papers!

Share

🎙️I recently joined the Brussels Signal Horizon podcast to discuss German economic policy, energy constraints, and the tension between political ambition and industrial reality. Watch the full conversation here.