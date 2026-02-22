The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
10h

Let’s be honest. Until a new slate of European leaders are elected, nothing will change. Most of the problems that Europe faces are self inflicted. The bizarre, childlike fixation on plant food emissions has and continues to destroy industry after industry and “strategic autonomy” is impossible until they scrap the entire “net zero” farce.

Reply
Share
Basically's avatar
Basically
11h

I think a significant number of politicians and academics still imagine the world is that of their youth where there is a glut of high quality operational professionals. At one point in my mba, like 2 years ago, they were teaching how operational excellence is easily replicable but strategy isn’t. I thought the idea was insane but a lot of people believed it

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture