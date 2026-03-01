For about eighty years, U.S. strategy in Eurasia has rested on preventing the consolidation of power across the landmass. In few areas has this been more visible than in energy. In the early 1980s, the Reagan administration feared that dependence on Soviet gas—especially in West Germany—could help Moscow generate fissures inside NATO and provide a pressure point if East–West tensions worsened. This was the time “to dig in our heels,” President Reagan said, and “just lean on the Soviets until they go broke” over a new Siberian gas deal, as Daniel Yergin recounts in his book The New Map.

When Germany and other European governments showed no intention of stepping back, Washington imposed sanctions not only on Moscow but on European firms using American technology required for construction. Eventually, an understanding was reached that capped Soviet gas imports into Western Europe, and the Trans-Siberian Pipeline was built.

Building the arteries of Eurasia

Nord Stream 2 revived the same fault line. Both the Trump and Biden administrations opposed the project, warning of strategic dependence and geopolitical leverage. When the pipeline was destroyed in September 2022, the reporting evolved in a drip-feed: from “Russia did it,” to “Ukrainian divers gone rogue,” to “U.S.-Western intelligence agencies knew about it but tried to stop it.”

Each iteration edged closer to acknowledging what the Eurasia-fracture doctrine would have implied from the outset: that preventing a durable energy link between Russia and Germany has long been a core U.S. interest. Carry that logic to its extreme, and the most consistent explanation is direct U.S. involvement.

The location of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions

However, the Eurasia-fracture axiom no longer appears to guide policy language in the White House. Given that America’s main strategic competitor today is China, not Russia, it seems plausible that U.S. strategy is to pull Russia out of China’s orbit. To do so, tying Russia closer to Europe would be a logical step—an idea I first formulated on Jeremy McKeown’s podcast last October. Washington’s National Security Strategy from November 2025 seems to confirm this line of thinking (emphasis added):

Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states. It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia.

In that context, reviving Nord Stream doesn’t seem far-fetched. Recent reports by Le Monde Diplomatique confirm that this is what’s being discussed right now. The newspaper claims that Nord Stream is back on the table in behind-the-scenes talks between Moscow and Washington, with scenarios being discussed in which Russian gas returns to Western Europe under U.S. control.

The probability that the United States will facilitate a controlled return of Russian gas to Europe is higher than markets currently assume. To understand why, let’s examine the pieces on the board.

The Nord Stream system consists of two pipeline pairs: Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. Prior to the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Nord Stream 1 was fully operational, while Nord Stream 2 was awaiting German and EU authorization. Each pair comprises two lines—Nord Stream 1A and 1B, and Nord Stream 2A and 2B—with a combined annual capacity of 110 bcm.

Following the sabotage, only one line remains intact: Nord Stream 2B. Absent repairs to the damaged lines—which one estimate puts at around €500 million for Nord Stream 2A—this single remaining pipe could still deliver 27.5 bcm per year. That is more than one third of Germany’s 2024 gas consumption (78.6 bcm, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy), or close to one tenth of total EU consumption (323 bcm).

Since the United States is the EU’s largest LNG supplier (accounting for as much as 65% of imports in January) it would bear most of the displacement from any revived pipeline flow. U.S. LNG exports in 2025 were running at about 15 Bcf/d. A 2.7 Bcf/d substitution—the capacity of the remaining Nord Stream line—would therefore represent nearly one fifth of total U.S. LNG exports.

That volume would put measurable downward pressure on U.S. gas prices. Long-term modeling by the Department of Energy implies that each 1 Bcf/d shift in LNG exports moves Henry Hub—the benchmark for U.S. gas—by roughly 1%. Other estimates put the effect closer to 2–3%. Of course, not all displaced LNG would come from the United States.

But if 1.5–2.5 Bcf/d of exports were displaced, that implies something on the order of several percentage points of downside pressure on Henry Hub, potentially 3–7%, depending on which elasticity you use. At a $4/MMBtu price, that corresponds to roughly ten to thirty cents.

With the midterm elections approaching, the relevant question is whether lower LNG exports would help or hurt Trump politically. A ten to thirty cent move in Henry Hub isn’t negligible when you consider that 52% of U.S. households heat with natural gas, and that gas sets the marginal power price across large parts of the grid.

Most of the direct economic gains from LNG exports—profits, construction jobs, and local tax revenue—are concentrated around Gulf Coast export hubs. Households and businesses in key swing states, by contrast, primarily experience LNG expansion through higher energy bills. For those voters, affordable energy typically matters more than incremental LNG export rents. As Reuters notes:

With U.S. households already grappling with record costs for insurance, housing, food and medical care, pushback against further increases in power bills is likely to be a major issue among voters in the run up to this year’s midterm elections. That in turn means that LNG exporters who compete with households and power firms for gas could come under fire, even as additional LNG export capacity is due to come online and lift potential U.S. LNG export volumes even higher.

How does the reopening of Nord Stream square with Trump’s push for Europe to purchase $750 billion of U.S. energy by 2028? At first glance, it doesn’t. A revived flow would reduce Europe’s call on U.S. LNG at the margin. If Washington’s objective were simply to maximize export volumes, encouraging a return of Russian pipeline gas would seem counterproductive.

Yet even with U.S. LNG export capacity approaching 18 Bcf/d—and more than 33 Bcf/d in various stages of operation and construction—it is difficult to see how LNG could meaningfully contribute to $750 billion in incremental sales within such a short time frame, even when combined with oil, refined products, and nuclear technology.

Notably, the commitment is framed in value terms rather than physical volumes. One way to square the circle would be to insert an American intermediary that purchases Russian gas upstream and resells it into Europe. Given how loosely the energy pledge was defined, counting such a transaction toward the headline figure could be defended as consistent with the deal.

And an intermediary would not merely solve an accounting problem, it would also allow for creative pricing power. Pipeline gas is structurally cheaper than LNG, creating room for spread. An “insurance premium” can be embedded in the price to guard against another “incident.”

Underinsured

On top of that, the pipeline operator—which under EU law must be legally separate from the entity selling the gas—would earn transit fees. Historically disclosed transport tariffs for Nord Stream 2 were $2.1 per 1,000 cubic meters per 100 km. With a length of 1,230 km, that implies roughly $26 million in transit revenue per bcm transported.

At 27.5 bcm per year, the pipeline would generate on the order of $700 million annually in transit fees. The tariff figure dates to 2016, so the annual revenue today would likely be higher. Given that profit potential, it is no surprise that an outside investor moved to position itself for control of the pipeline last year.

The supply-side realities are equally important. Much of the gas feeding Nord Stream originates in Western Siberian fields that were developed with Europe as their primary outlet. While Moscow has pivoted eastward rhetorically, the infrastructure and field configuration remain west-oriented. Capacity toward China cannot absorb the full export potential of these fields. As a result, significant volumes remain economically stranded.

The obvious obstacle to all of this is that the EU does not want it. Brussels has implemented a broad ban on transactions related to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, effectively sanctioning their operation and maintenance, and has committed to a full ban on Russian energy by 2027. But the interests of EU institutions—and of its dominant member states—do not necessarily align with those of smaller member states.

Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic still rely, to varying degrees, on Russian energy. And while Nord Stream terminates in Germany, it connects directly to the OPAL and EUGAL pipelines, which run onward into Central and Eastern Europe.

Germany could therefore refuse to purchase Russian gas domestically while still allowing it to transit its territory toward neighboring states. Coincidentally, the combined gas consumption of these countries in 2024 was about 31.4 bcm—almost perfectly matched to the remaining pipeline’s capacity. As BSJ noted in May 2025:

By insisting that Nord Stream 2 be revived as part of a larger peace deal, the Kremlin could reframe the situation entirely. If Berlin or Brussels push back, Russia can position itself as the party offering a resolution, one that is being blocked by the West. Suddenly, it’s no longer Moscow rejecting peace, but the EU and Germany standing in the way of ending a years-long war.

If such a deal were on the table, Eastern European states would likely be only the first dominoes to fall. It is difficult to imagine that German industry would not push for a return of Russian gas. Business leaders have long argued that access to cheaper pipeline gas is essential to restore competitiveness. The pressure on Berlin could place the governing coalition under existential strain, as the center-left SPD remains categorically opposed to Russian gas while voices within the conservative CDU have signalled a willingness to resume flows.

Ultimately, the promise of revived access offers a welcome wedge for both Trump and Putin to drive into the Union. The firmer the opposition in Brussels, the more valuable the pipeline becomes as a pressure point. Assets that large and economically meaningful rarely remain unused when strategic incentives align. For decades, U.S. policy aimed to prevent Eurasian consolidation. If the objective now is to reorder rather than simply divide, fractures inside Europe may become the mechanism of a new balance.

