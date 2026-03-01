The Brawl Street Journal

LudwigF
18h

Another great analysis!

The primary obstacle to any such agreement is I think a lack (or complete absence) of trust between Russia and the United States.

At this point I think that the most the US could hope for in return for a reopening of the Russia-EU gas trade would be a very vague commitment to Russian semi-neutrality in the event of a military conflict between the United States and China.

Also of course the United States has at present a monopoly of supply of LNG to Europe and I’m doubtful that they would would be sincere in offering to share that with Russia.

I’m more inclined to think that these press reports represent merely bait to induce Russia to compromise on its military objectives in Ukraine in return for non-enforceable American commitments to building some putative and unlikely to eventuate ‘multi-trillion’ dollar economic relationship at a date tbt.

Chris
17h

Kudos for an insightful articles, but I can't "overcome" the blatant economic warfare involved. Blowing up NS was an act of war, and the EU/NATO are now in a state of non-peace (civil war) to match Greece-Turkey. What doesn't get much attention is the German economic warfare that NS involved: use of EU energy policies to prevent competing projects (Southstream), suppress buildout of nuclear energy, and them consolidate Germany as a gas hub that monopolised transit fees by substituting Russian gas arriving via Poland and Ukraine for supply from NS2. NS1 was cheap gas to cover lost power from premature nuclear shutdown, NS2 was a power and money grab: long term contracts for wholesale fixed cost gas, grab all transit fees, sell gas spot onto eastern European retail markets (breaking their advantageous arrangements, kneecapping your competitors) and feed your financial sector profits from hedging of energy futures. German companies tried to play cannibal in Europe and then got their asses bitten off by a much bigger, meaner shark. Neither the European nor the German public deserved this - we should just be pointing at "flags" when casting blame.

