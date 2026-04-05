The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Insightful framework, but raises the question of the dog that didn't bark: Canada. Plenty of gas, lots of Green-fatwas and (foreign funded) NGOs that opposed trans-Canadian pipelines to the Pacific and Atlantic, an idiot PM that saw "no business case" in building export infrastructure to Germany. Could that have been part of a mafia-style "supply management" action that blew up Nordstream, blew up Qatar and now prepares the 69th sanctions pacakge in the name of Freedom?

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1d

The figures don’t say it all imho. There are plenty of ways to increase gas production and several other countries that are relevant producers ⬆️ mentioned Canada.🇨🇦 Norway, and the North Sea are only politically restrained, the geology isn’t the issue there. Energy policy in Europe is so off base it’s hard to understand. Maybe a side effect of this war will be an uprising by citizens in countries that politically restrict affordable and abundant natural resources. Really appreciate and enjoy your work.

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