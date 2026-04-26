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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
5d

It remains a mystery why Russia has not destroyed main transport links in and out of Ukraine every time you see EU visitors stepping out of trains in Kiev.

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Thorsten Wirth's avatar
Thorsten Wirth
5d

Impossible to comprehend today that even during the cold war the Soviet Union provided Germany with cheap gas. Of course, it was a sensible thing to do for both, a win-win. Cheap gas to run Germany´s industry in exchange for hard currency to finance socialism. That sort of sensible approach seems lost now.

Especially, the EU overlords seem hell bent to kick the can down the war road even further. Don´t they realize that Europe has no escalation dominance?

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