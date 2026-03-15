The net-zero narrative rarely lets a crisis go to waste. As Iran demonstrates that it may have the tenacity to remain in the fight longer than the global economy can tolerate an energy crunch, renewable advocates on X are quick to point out that regimes cannot block wind and sun. A seemingly clever contrast to the oil and gas flows now threatened by the Strait of Hormuz. Inevitably, some pundits are predicting a bull run for European renewables.

This worldview was on full display in a “let them eat cake” moment when Germany’s environment minister, Carsten Schneider, was asked in parliament whether the CO₂ tax could be temporarily waived to ease pressure from rising fuel prices. His response: “You should drive a battery-electric car. Then you’re not dependent on gasoline prices.”

In other words: if you cannot afford €2 per liter for gasoline (roughly $8 per gallon), just spend €50,000 on a new EV.

Carsten “Marie-Antoinette” Schneider

But glib statements like this cannot change the fact that Europe still runs overwhelmingly on hydrocarbons: oil for transport, gas for heating, electricity generation and industrial feedstock.

During the past decades, global oil and gas markets delivered reliable supply at manageable prices. Decarbonization ambitions are easy to sustain during periods of hydrocarbon abundance. But as supply tightens, the constraints that once remained hidden are beginning to reassert themselves.

As a result, energy policy is beginning to diverge from the political narrative. Across Europe, recent developments suggest that the assumptions behind both the decarbonization agenda and the effort to isolate Russian energy are beginning to crack under pressure. Let’s take a closer look at the most salient developments—and what they might reveal about which taboos are starting to give way.

The first fracture point is Europe’s gas system. The storage refill season is beginning in an unusually fragile state after weak wind and solar generation during cold, high-demand periods. When renewable output drops in winter, gas plants must fill the gap. This year they did so aggressively, drawing down storage much faster than usual.

As of 13 March, EU gas inventories stood at 29% of capacity. Reaching the 90% storage target by November would require roughly 690 TWh of injections—equivalent to about 700 LNG cargoes.

Europe must refill its gas storage at a pace significantly faster than the system achieved last year (3 TWh per day versus 2.5 TWh per day), and it must do so in a global LNG market that is already tight. This is where the political narrative collides with market reality.

In February, European buyers imported 1.54 million tonnes of LNG from Russia’s Yamal LNG project. For the first time since 2018, 100% of the project’s output went to European ports. This follows already elevated purchases in January, when EU buyers took 93% of Yamal’s production. The timing is remarkable. The European Union plans to ban Russian LNG imports in less than nine months.

At the same time, Russia decided to redirect its LNG flows away from Europe toward Asia. In theory, Europe could outbid other buyers to secure cargoes from non-Russian suppliers. The problem is the design of Europe’s storage system. It can quickly send prices soaring.

Operators typically buy gas during the summer when demand is low and prices are cheaper, inject it into storage, and sell it during winter when heating demand drives prices higher. This summer-to-winter spread provides the financial incentive to refill storage.

But the economics have flipped. As of 13 March, Summer 2026 contracts trade at €51/MWh, while Winter 2026/27 contracts trade at €48/MWh. Buying gas today for injection and selling winter futures is therefore a money-losing proposition. Procuring 690 TWh at an inverted seasonal spread of €3/MWh implies a loss of roughly €2 billion.

The obvious solution is government intervention or regulatory pressure. But that can backfire badly. Predictable refill targets turn the storage problem into a perfect trade for investment funds that know storage operators must buy or that taxpayers will ultimately absorb the losses.

Coveted: Yamal LNG cargoes.

This has happened before. When the German economy ministry floated the idea of subsidising gas storage replenishment in January 2025, investment funds rushed in and pushed the usual negative summer-winter spread to €6.60/MWh.

In other words, if the LNG market remains strained, policymakers face the danger of either low storage levels—which could lead to gas rationing—going into next winter, or sky-high LNG prices hurting an already struggling European industry plagued by layoffs.

Neither option is politically attractive. Italy—a major gas consumer—heads into a general election in December 2027. An energy shock would likely spill into German campaign politics as well, with the country moving toward its next federal election in early 2029.

Under such pressure, the taboo around Russian pipeline gas may prove difficult to sustain—regardless of what politicians like Merz claim today. Putin, meanwhile, stressed this week that Russia would be ready to resume long-term cooperation with European customers if they were willing. Europe remains the most economical outlet for Siberian gas that is largely stranded without it.

Signs that the narrative is fracturing are beginning to appear across other parts of Europe’s energy system as well. One of the clearest examples can be found in the small town of Schwedt, near Germany’s border with Poland.

Schwedt is home to one of Europe’s largest oil refineries—PCK. Given Europe’s decarbonization ambitions and the Russian ownership of its majority shareholder, Rosneft, such infrastructure might be expected to gradually fade into irrelevance. But the opposite is happening.

Fracture point: PCK Schwedt

The refinery has been under government trusteeship since September 2022 in an effort to limit Russian influence. But trusteeship did not shield the company from U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting it off from the international financial system.

Two weeks ago, Washington resolved the issue. The U.S. Treasury issued a general license exempting transactions involving Rosneft’s German subsidiary from sanctions, replacing a previous waiver that had been set to expire in April. The new exemption comes without an end date, ensuring the refinery can continue operating normally.

The waiver was granted just as America’s attack on Iran began unsettling global energy markets. PCK supplies fuel for roughly nine out of ten cars in Berlin, the wider metropolitan region around the capital, and the city’s airport. In total, about 12% of Germany’s petroleum products originate from this single plant. Disrupting its operations would risk fuel shortages across the capital region—quickly turning energy policy into a question of economic stability.

Another fracture point is the Druzhba pipeline, one of the main arteries that historically carried Russian crude into Central Europe. After the invasion of Ukraine, Europe pledged to sever its dependence on Russian energy. Yet recent events show how difficult that ambition is to sustain once supply constraints begin to bite.

In late January, a section of the pipeline running through Ukraine was reportedly damaged in a Russian drone strike, halting deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia—the last EU countries still receiving Russian crude through the route.

Hungary and Slovakia questioned whether the pipeline was truly inoperable, pointing to satellite imagery suggesting that the infrastructure remained largely intact. Budapest even dispatched an energy ministry delegation and oil industry experts to inspect the damaged section—only for Kyiv to dismiss the group as mere “tourists” without official status.

Meanwhile, both governments pressed Brussels to intervene and restore the flow of oil. In discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that resuming Druzhba operations would be necessary to ensure stable supplies. The statement directly contradicts the EU’s declared objective of phasing out Russian energy. Again, constraints override narratives.

Just as the phase-out of Russian energy is starting to crack, pressure is now building around Europe’s broader hydrocarbon phase-out as well. The tension is visible in the bloc’s emissions trading system (ETS). Argus reports:

Italy will ask for an immediate suspension of the EU’s emissions trading system (ETS) for fossil fuel-fired power producers to help curb energy prices ahead of a more comprehensive review of the system later in the year, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday. “It’s a measure that’s needed now and at least until global fossil fuel prices return to the levels they were at before the Middle East crisis,” Meloni said in parliament. “Our expectation is that the EU allows us to change quickly, and structurally, this counterproductive mechanism.” Meloni, addressing the upper house on the Middle East crisis ahead of a European Council meeting next week, said ETS costs accounted for around a quarter of Italian consumer bills, or around €30/MWh. The ETS is essentially a “tax” that Europe seeks to slap on high-carbon energy but which in the end sets prices for all operators, including renewable generators who do not pay it, Meloni said.

With elections approaching, Meloni understands the political arithmetic. The median Italian voter is far more sensitive to rising living costs than to distant climate targets.

A suspension may be only the first step. Once such mechanisms are suspended, restoring them can become politically difficult. Italy is not alone. Other EU leaders have begun calling for an urgent review of the ETS as well, according to reporting by Argus. These signals suggest that Europe is slowly beginning to catch up with a geopolitical momentum shifting back toward energy affordability and resource constraints.

To close, it is worth stepping back to a broader pattern: when supply tightens, countries tend to fall back on the energy resources they actually possess. China offers a striking example of how such constraints reshape industrial systems.

China imports most of the oil it consumes but can cover its coal demand domestically. To safeguard itself against supply shocks, the country has built a massive industrial base around coal-to-liquids (CTL) and coal-to-chemicals (CTC). The key technology is the Fischer–Tropsch process, originally developed in Germany during World War II to turn coal into synthetic fuels.

According to the IEA, around 85% of China’s ammonia and methanol production now uses coal as feedstock. In effect, coal has replaced gas as the primary input for large parts of China’s chemical industry. China’s largest CTL facility—the Shenhua Ningxia plant, commissioned in 2016—reportedly converts more than 20 million tonnes of coal into roughly 4 million tonnes of oil products annually, equivalent to about 80,000 barrels per day.

China’s CTL output still represents only a tiny fraction of its total oil consumption but the numbers are rising: China’s CTL capacity increased 24% to roughly 11 million tonnes in 2023 compared with 2019 as Beijing pushes for greater energy security. Notably, China’s coal-fired power generation fell by 1.6% in 2025. Much of that coal is now being absorbed by CTL and CTC industries, which carry an even higher CO₂ footprint. Once again, the constraints of the system trump the narrative.

Europe could learn from this example. The EU possesses coal reserves that could last for roughly 250 years at current consumption levels. Yet today’s European leaders are unlikely to tap into that resource. Instead, they prefer to enter bidding wars for molecules they can’t profitably store, while paying lip service to climate targets the rest of the world never took seriously in the first place. Constraints, as always, will have the final word.

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