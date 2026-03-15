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Thorsten Wirth's avatar
Thorsten Wirth
11h

Let me see if I understand that correctly:

(1) Our dear overlords in Berlin & Brussels want to ban Russian gas imports.

(2) Furthermore, our dear strategists want to become more independent of US LNG.

(3) There remains just one significant source of hydrocarbons - from the Middle East. Alas, that source is dry now and definitely under US military control on top.

(4) Geniuses as they are in Berlin & Brussels they keep saying NO, NO, NO to domestic fracking and/or coal solutions - not mention Berlin´s stance on nuclear.

Well, I guess it is time that adults enter the room again!

Thanks BSJ for that insightful albeit sobering article!

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Pete Howard's avatar
Pete Howard
11h

Playing politics, or backing the Green Energy Scam, is an insane way to manage your country's energy supply. The energy supply side equation should NOT be influenced by politicians, or Greta. It should be run by non-political state energy experts, who have a Plan A, a Plan B, a Plan C, and maybe a Plan D these days. The EU has totally screwed this up, much like their mass immigration, which has been going on since the early 1990's. They are toast.

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