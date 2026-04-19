The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Beautiful insight. A bigger potential (probable) problem is the Turks themselves: they have perfected blackmail and hoatage-diplomacy. Erdogan declares "Asad must go", infiltrates Islamists into Syria, destabilises and loots the country, then cries like a spoilt child for help with refugees...and when he doesn't get what he wants, he weaponises the refugees and "Opens the Gates of Europe". This carpet-trader mentality is not unique to him: when China wanted to by a a half build aircraft carrier from Ukraine, Erdogan's predisessors blocked it and made a deal (citing the Montreux Convention) and relented after ballistic missile technology transfer was granted. Is Europe really going to give Turkey leverage with life and death resources control? A Turkey that has openly stated the desire to obtain nuclear weapons.

Reply
Share
Ken Braun's avatar
Ken Braun
18h

"With the Sabine Pass sitting on the Gulf of Mexico, this project also has the obvious advantage of being outside a war zone."

You failed to account for the ferocity of SEC football rivalries.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture