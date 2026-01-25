The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

Andy Fately
Jan 25

All this, and you didnt even mention the CSDDD, which has ruled Qatar out of sending gas because the EU is so committed to net zero. It seems that at the current pace, they will, indeed, achieve net zero as the entire continent and its inhabitants cease to exist given the lack of available energy.

good luck to you there

Gareth Wiltshire
Jan 25

The lesson is energy abundance and diversity. The US has it. Europe lacks it and is cutting the few remaining options it has.

To an extent, this is an age old problem for Europe. Pre-Ukraine conflict, Russia exerted a similar leverage by limiting gas flows of gas through pipelines traversing certain countries.

The UK for a while was insulated from this. Large gas fields and onshore coal fields created a sort of moat, even as gas cannibalised the coal fields through price competition (aided by external coal imports). Now with short gas supplies and open gas/electricity interconnectors, the UK is fundamentally linked to the EU energy insecurity problem. The current Government’s doubling down on North Sea ban just makes the problem worse in the long term.

It’s time to promote the UKs energy industries to invest to get us back to energy abundance. If that means limiting some of the interconnector flows, just as the US can limit LNG flows, then that’s what it takes. Energy Abundance is Energy Security.

