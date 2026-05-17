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Monty Carlo's avatar
Monty Carlo
21h

That RMB settlement system aside, it's still mind-boggling to see how energy infrastructure gets given away for pennies on the Dollar seemingly on "morale grounds arguing". Russia pulling the rug out from under Europe after being made the main sanctions target would be logical from their POV as well, if anything, why not re-sell them their precious energy with a markup - they seem to not want to get cheaper energy as long as it's not "Russian"?

If that takeover of Nordstream really happens I wonder how the media will report (frame) it -- if they even report about it at all in depth?

Settling energy and international trades in RMB (with collateral mechanics in place) is absolutely the smart move for China, and from their POV very long-term thinking - hence it was clearly missed by the abundance of EU short-term thinkers.

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The Fringe Finance Report's avatar
The Fringe Finance Report
15h

As a global investor, I have to take off my US hat and put on my logical, unemotional Spock hat. And as much as I love the values we claim we stand for, I’ve spent many years watching leaders in Europe and the US act deeply unserious. They ignore second- and third-order effects. They ignore long-term consequences. Their hubris is off the scale. The patriot in me is in agony. But it is what it is.

That matters as I think about your excellent article. The reason Europe isn't at the table? Because it isn't its own person—at least not yet. It acts as our sidekick, following our lead. It shouldn't, but it does. And as long as Europe behaves like Batman's Robin instead of its own person with its own goals, its global decline will continue. Does it have to be that way? No. Europe has incredible assets it could leverage. Once it wants to.

As for the US: this administration and the prior administration are doing their very best—inadvertently—to force China to build its own global financial infrastructure. The Chinese clearinghouse you mentioned is just the latest example. This is our own making—our obsession with sanctions. Sanction this, sanction that, sanction everything. You can't expect people to keep using your existing global financial system if you poison it like this.

That's a long-winded way of saying: Europe has problems, but so do we. And in an ironic twist, China—where I wouldn't want to live—is now smarter about second- and third-order, long-term thinking than we are. I'm not doom and gloom about the West. The future, after all, is what we make of it. But it starts by taking off your rose-colored glasses. And thoughtful, non-rose-colored articles like yours help us get there. Great article!

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