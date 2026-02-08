The Brawl Street Journal

winston
Feb 8

"In any bureaucratic organization, there will be two kinds of people: those who work to further the actual goals of the organization and those who work for the organization itself. The Iron Law states that the second group will always gain control, and will always write the rules under which the organization functions."

- Pournelle's Iron Law of Bureaucracy

It follows that the second group will seek to increase the size of the organization, inevitably at the expense of the organizational goals. This represents a reduction in efficiency - efficacy - at least equal to the rate of increase in staff, always accomplishing less with more.

Andy Fately
Feb 8

there is a saying in the US, too many chiefs and not enough Indians, which describes this exact phenomenon succinctly. I am thankful that President Trump is seeking to reduce federal government employment aggressively, with the story the administration just altered the status of another 50K workers who can now be dismissed without union headaches. Senator Warren is up in arms because 50% of the Department of Education has been fired, whereas I would like to see the department removed completely.

to follow your metaphor, it appears that Trump is culling the deadwood and getting rid of it completely, reducing that longer term potential conflagration.

