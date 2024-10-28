The Brawl Street Journal is an independent newsletter for people who are done with surface-level analysis and pre-packaged insights.

Each week, we cut through the noise to deliver strategic, actionable thinking on EU economic policy, regulatory shifts, and global market dynamics.

Hedge fund associates, energy analysts, and portfolio managers read The Brawl Street Journal on Sundays to prepare for Monday.

They’re part of a growing community of investors, lawyers, consultants, policymakers, and C-suite advisors. People who use BSJ to source investment ideas, pitch deals, develop business, or simply see what others are missing.

This is second-order thinking on markets, energy, geopolitics, and the collision between regulation and reality. Designed for professionals who don’t have time for fluff and can’t afford to be behind the curve.

BSJ also undertakes a small number of advisory engagements each year. This work focuses on capital narratives for firms exposed to energy, industrial policy, and geopolitical risk—particularly where regulatory constraints, credibility gaps, or second-order effects complicate investor perception. If you’re navigating a situation where the numbers alone no longer carry the story, you can reach me at brawlster@thebrawlstreetjournal.com.