The Brawl Street Journal
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Podcasts
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Crossing the Black Line
Germany shows the first cracks in the renewables consensus
Feb 15
74
31
14
Waiting for the Spark
New German employment data point to trouble for Europe
Feb 8
99
48
21
Built for Calm Weather
What if Europe redirected renewable subsidies toward domestic gas security?
Feb 1
93
36
20
January 2026
Let’s talk while things are breaking
The Econolog x BSJ : a conversation on power and constraints
Jan 28
26
7
1
Gas Without Slack
Why Trump is positioned to dictate terms on Greenland
Jan 25
90
30
13
Picking the Wrong Fight
Italy Tried to Regulate the Internet. Infrastructure Shot Back.
Jan 18
98
23
18
Europe’s Aluminium Crisis
Starving Europe of the metal that keeps the lights on
Jan 11
116
39
18
What Peace Doesn’t Fix
Peace Without Constraints Still Isn’t Investable
Jan 4
72
17
12
December 2025
The Year in Brawl: What Held Up
Testing 2025's calls against reality
Dec 28, 2025
58
21
5
Sanctions Come Home
How the EU is exposing itself to escalating damage.
Dec 21, 2025
110
53
25
Routing the Conflict
The Pipeline That Signals Whether Peace Is Real
Dec 14, 2025
75
25
9
Metal Hedge: Italy’s €285 Billion Gold Reserve
Meloni Wants It Beyond Frankfurt’s Reach
Dec 7, 2025
123
31
16
© 2026 The Brawl Street Journal
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts