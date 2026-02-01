The Brawl Street Journal

The Brawl Street Journal

The Fringe Finance Report
Feb 1

Great article.

I love that image showing the gas basin reserves across Europe—I had no idea. They are currently inaccessible due to a lack of political will (as you said), but as the old saying goes, “things stay the same until they don’t.”

Redirecting renewable subsidies to fund domestic gas production—100% agree, but it might be easier to convert Europe to Hinduism than to get them to let go of that secular religion. But I hope I’m wrong.

Andy Fately
Feb 1

Excellent piece, as Doomberg has written many times, politics has been the bottleneck all along, not geology. It's interesting, one of the things the Trump administration has been doing. that gets far less press is the overturning of environmental regulations that will reduce the scope of the constant lawsuits from climate organizations whose goal is simply to waste time and drive the cost of production higher accordingly. if those organizations no longer have standing to sue, more positive energy outcomes are virtually guaranteed.

But you also highlight the different property rights issue between the US and Europe, and that is a much tougher issue to overcome.

Alas, I suspect that reliability and security of energy resources will need to degrade far further before any political changes are possible.

