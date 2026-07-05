The Brawl Street Journal

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Jimmy H's avatar
Jimmy H
1d

The German car industry is in very bad shape, and it's profits paid for a lot of spending by the German Govt including in support of the EU. I'm not sure where all the money will come from for increased spending on defense, social welfare, energy subsidies and the EU budget. Once the German paymaster is unable to spend on all of that then what does that mean for the fate of the EU project....interesting times indeed

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
1d

Nihilists are abundant in the EU/UK. Unfortunately you will not be wrong.

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